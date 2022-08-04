Husband’s application is latest Horizon case sent for appeal

The husband of a deceased Post Office worker has seen his wife’s case posthumously referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), taking the total of CCRC “Horizon” cases sent for appeal to 62.

Mrs Joanne O’Donnell was a Sub-Post Office Assistant at North Levenshulme Post Office in Manchester who died in June 2016. In May 2007, Mrs O’Donnell had stood trial at Manchester Crown Court and was convicted of theft. She was sentenced to 7 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay £6,220 costs and £11,000 compensation.

In 2021 Mrs O’Donnell’s husband tried to appeal on his late wife’s behalf. However, he was unable to do so because the law says that posthumous appeals must be lodged within a year of the person’s death, unless they are referred by the CCRC.

Mr O’Donnell therefore contacted the CCRC. Following a detailed review of the case, the CCRC has decided that, in light of what is now known about Horizon, there is a real possibility that Mrs O’Donnell’s conviction will now be quashed. The CCRC has therefore decided to refer her conviction to the Court of Appeal.

Only the CCRC has the power to send cases like Mrs O’Donnell’s back to the Court of Appeal. The CCRC has therefore recently written to the relatives of 29 deceased Post Office workers to make them aware they can apply on behalf of a deceased relative to have their conviction reviewed and potentially sent for appeal.

By the end of July 2022 as part of its campaign to reach out to former sub-postmasters and Post Office counter staff, the CCRC has contacted just over 300 individuals whose convictions, or those of a deceased family member, may be affected.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said: “Many of the convictions affected by Horizon are now over a decade old and sadly some of those who were convicted are no longer with us. I’d urge anyone who thinks that a loved one’s case might be affected to get in touch with us.”

To date, the CCRC has referred 62 Post Office cases to the appeal courts. A further 29 Post Office cases are still under review.

Anybody who thinks that their conviction might be affected can contact the CCRC directly on 0121 233 1473 or find out more at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/.

Mr Ian O’Donnell (acting on behalf of Mrs O’Donnell) was represented by Hudgell Solicitors in his application to the CCRC.

