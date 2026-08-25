Hybrid Navy: Building the Maritime Operating System

To implement the Hybrid Navy, the Royal Navy must follow the example of other successful technology transformations and build an ecosystem, not just a Fleet.

The announcement of the Royal Navy's Hybrid Navy concept has inevitably focused attention on the visible manifestations of technological change: autonomous surface vessels, extra-large uncrewed underwater vehicles and swarming drones. This is perfectly understandable. Maritime platforms are things that can be visualised by CGI and, once built, ministers can have their photographs taken with them. They make for convenient programme milestones and are easy to line up in the dockyard and count.

But focusing on the platforms risks missing the point entirely: the ships are, relatively speaking, the easy bit.

The Hybrid Navy is not fundamentally about robot ships. It is about building a maritime ecosystem capable of integrating, exploiting and continually evolving technology at the speed demanded by modern conflict. The autonomous vessel is simply one type of node within that ecosystem.

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