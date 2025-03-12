Hywel Dda health board making improvements under new leadership

Improvements in waiting times and the leadership of Hywel Dda University Health Board have been recognised by the Welsh Government.

Health Secretary Jeremy Miles has confirmed that Hywel Dda UHB will be de-escalated from level four to level three for its improved leadership, planned care performance and improvements in its children and adolescent mental health services.

This means the health board will continue to receive support from the Welsh Government and NHS Executive to improve services but will be subject to less intensive oversight and monitoring.

However, the health board will remain at escalation level four for the emergency care performance and finance and planning.

Where there are concerns about the performance of any NHS Wales organisation, the Welsh Government can intervene to provide support to improve services and patient care.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: