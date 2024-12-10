“I am committed to fundamentally changing the way bus services are delivered in Wales” – Transport Secretary, Ken Skates

Plans to radically change the way local bus services are delivered across Wales – putting people and communities first – are progressing well.

The new franchising model will replace the current de-regulated system by enabling public, private or third sector operators to bid for packages of local bus services. It will also lift the restrictions on existing publicly owned bus companies, putting them on an equal footing with other bus operators.

This will deliver a more customer focused, integrated network of services where decisions on routes, timetables and fares, will be made by Welsh Government, Transport for Wales and local councils, who will work collaboratively.

This is a huge change for the bus industry and due to the complexities involved will take time to rollout across Wales. The Bill is expected to be introduced to the Senedd early next year and the rollout of a franchised model will be on regional basis - starting with south west Wales in 2027, north Wales in 2028, south in 2029 and mid-Wales in 2030.

In the meantime, we continue to take measures to help bridge the gap to franchising and support vital local bus services, by:

investing £64m this financial year, and more than £250m since the beginning of the pandemic

introducing greener vehicles to lower the carbon footprint transport has on the environment

working with multiple stakeholders to deliver demand-led services in rural areas to help connect communities. This includes the Fflecsi service and TrawsCymru services in west Wales, and the Sherpa in north Wales.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: