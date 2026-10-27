National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)
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'I could go to work again': prescriptions for NICE-recommended endometriosis and fibroid tablets soar
Prescribing of NICE-recommended tablets for endometriosis and fibroids has more than tripled in a year across England, giving thousands of additional women another option to manage painful and debilitating symptoms.
Lucy Ford has lived with endometriosis since her first period, aged 13. Rather than face further surgery after her symptoms returned in 2024, she started taking relugolix combination therapy (relugolix CT) in January this year. "It's been life-changing for me," she says. "I'm almost pain-free now. I might have the occasional flare-up, but I'm not dealing with constant pain, bloating, or multiple bowel movements a day anymore."
Clare Gallagher, 46, started the tablets in October 2025 while waiting for a hysterectomy for her endometriosis. “The pain was so severe I couldn’t do anything,” she says. After an initial flare-up, the medication helped her manage while waiting for the operation. “I could go to work, whereas the pain I used to get would put me in bed.”
Ruth Ajayi, 45, a Black woman who has had fibroid symptoms since she was a teenager, was repeatedly told her agonising pain and heavy bleeding were normal. "I was always flooding and passing out large clots, with incredible pain," she says. Offered a hysterectomy, she chose to try one of the new tablets instead and has avoided surgery so far. She has since temporarily stopped using it after experiencing pain and hot flushes and is awaiting a review with her gynaecologist, but says she does not regret taking it. "I wish more women knew about this treatment."
Ruth, Lucy and Clare are among a growing number who have taken relugolix CT or linzagolix. More than 12,000 people in England were prescribed these medicines by GPs between April 2025 and March 2026, almost three times the 4,100 prescribed them the previous year. The number treated is higher because treatment usually starts in hospital, while primary care figures mainly capture repeat prescriptions.
Total NHS use of these medicines also more than tripled over the same period, from 1.2 million to 3.7 million tablets.
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Original article link: https://www.nice.org.uk/news/articles/-i-could-go-to-work-again-prescriptions-for-nice-recommended-endometriosis-and-fibroid-tablets-soar
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