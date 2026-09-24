‘I want steelmaking to thrive’: Minister tells revamped Steel Council

Industry leaders and trade unions convened for a meeting of the revamped Steel Council at British Steel’s Scunthorpe site yesterday, where Minister for Reindustrialisation Blair McDougall set out his ambition for steelmaking to thrive in Britain.

Two months after the Government took decisive action to bring British Steel into public ownership and secure UK steelmaking capability, Minister McDougall visited the Scunthorpe site and met with workers as well as the business’s leadership team, before chairing a meeting of the Steel Council.

The meeting focused on delivery of the Steel Strategy and the next steps needed to strengthen the competitiveness, resilience and long-term future of UK steelmaking.

This included implementing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) to help industry decarbonise and the British Industrial Competitiveness Scheme (BICS) to tackle electricity costs, alongside work to make better use of the UK’s pioneering research and innovation and scrap steel

Speaking after the meeting, Minister for Reindustrialisation Blair McDougall said:

I want steelmaking to thrive in Britain. Steel is fundamental to our industrial future, supporting thousands of skilled jobs and supplying the materials we need to grow the industries that will drive our economy in the years ahead. Through our Steel Strategy, we’re backing the sector with the support it needs to succeed. Yesterday’s Steel Council was about bringing together industry, workers and government to focus on delivering that plan and securing a strong future for UK steelmaking.

Minister McDougall chaired discussions alongside newly appointed Steel Council Co-chair Roy Rickhuss, who will shortly be stepping down from his role as General Secretary of Community Union. Rachel Eade, Chair of the UK Metals Council, also joined the Steel Council for the first time, helping ensure the wider supply chain plays a central role in shaping the future of the sector.

The session was the first Steel Council meeting since the Government announced it would work towards public acquisition of Speciality Steel UK and follows action earlier this year to safeguard strategically important steelmaking capability, protect skilled jobs and support the long-term future of the sector.

Community General Secretary Roy Rickhuss CBE said:

I am honoured to have been appointed Co-chair of the Steel Council. For generations, the steel industry has been the backbone of communities across the UK, creating highly skilled jobs and driving economic growth. After years of neglect under previous governments, we now have a government that understands the role steel plays in strengthening our economy, our communities, and our national security. The establishment of the Steel Council reflects this, and I look forward to working closely with the Government, industry stakeholders and other representatives across the sector as we look to rebuild the industry during its move towards greener manufacturing. We must also deliver on industry priorities by protecting jobs, securing investment, and making sure the government’s steel strategy is implemented in full. After years of inaction, alongside thousands of job losses, our steel industry deserves a bright future, and I look forward to playing my part to make sure this is delivered.

Notes to editors

Full list of members of the Steel Council: