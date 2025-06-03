Chatham House
|Printable version
I was part of the team behind the UK Strategic Defence Review: Here is what shaped our thinking
EXPERT COMMENT
The SDR’s vision calls for a revolution in how the UK finds, buys and uses technology to keep up with its adversaries.
‘By 2035 the UK will be a leading tech-enabled defence power, with an Integrated Force that deters, fights and wins through constant innovation at wartime pace’ – this is the core vision of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025.
It was easy enough for us to write this single sentence, but it encapsulates a radical strategic shift in how the UK must organize to find, buy and use technology. It will be hard work to execute, but success is urgent – for the UK’s ability to deter adversaries, strengthen its industrial base, and to win if required to fight.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/06/i-was-part-team-behind-uk-strategic-defence-review-here-what-shaped-our-thinking
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
The ‘Phony War’: Tariffs as prelude to a US recession30/05/2025 12:20:00
The tariff war launched by US President Donald Trump has entered a phony war stage. But the next six months will reveal the true impact of a threatened trade war.
Trump’s Golden Dome plan threatens to fuel a new arms race29/05/2025 12:20:00
The plan for an advanced missile defence shield over the US offers no guarantee of success and risks undermining global security.
Ramaphosa withstands Trump’s White House ambush with his ‘delegation of all the talents’28/05/2025 09:20:00
South Africa’s president avoided calamity by calling on his diverse delegation. That lesson should be taken forward into trade negotiations.
Gaza: War, hunger and politics27/05/2025 11:05:00
Israel appears to be planning to expand its operations to take military control of the whole Gaza Strip. Recognition of Palestine by France, the UK and others may be the last hope for a route to peace.
No honeymoon for Merz as the new German government already faces domestic constraints20/05/2025 09:20:00
Although Friedrich Merz has big ambitions for Germany’s international role, significant domestic pressures remain and will constrain his government’s room for manoeuvre.
Escalating conflict in Tripoli exposes the realities of false stability – and international neglect in Libya19/05/2025 13:25:00
The killing of Abdelghani al-Kikli, an armed group commander, has triggered internal conflicts over power and influence, shattering the relative calm that has prevailed since 2020.
The US–China AI race is forcing countries to reconsider who owns their digital infrastructure14/05/2025 09:20:00
Presented with a binary choice between US and Chinese technology, middle powers must balance realism and ambition in maintaining sovereignty over their technology.
Trump’s Gulf trip will bring fanfare and mega deals – but meaningful regional progress looks uncertain13/05/2025 14:20:00
Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE will seek to deepen ties with Washington – but tariffs and oil prices worry Gulf states, as does continuing violence in Gaza.