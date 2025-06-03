I was part of the team behind the UK Strategic Defence Review: Here is what shaped our thinking

EXPERT COMMENT

The SDR’s vision calls for a revolution in how the UK finds, buys and uses technology to keep up with its adversaries.

‘By 2035 the UK will be a leading tech-enabled defence power, with an Integrated Force that deters, fights and wins through constant innovation at wartime pace’ – this is the core vision of the UK’s Strategic Defence Review (SDR) 2025.

It was easy enough for us to write this single sentence, but it encapsulates a radical strategic shift in how the UK must organize to find, buy and use technology. It will be hard work to execute, but success is urgent – for the UK’s ability to deter adversaries, strengthen its industrial base, and to win if required to fight.

