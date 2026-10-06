“I would like it to rain books!” – children’s reflections on books, libraries and reading from The Big Future

“The joy of sharing a book together is one of the greatest gifts we can give a child. Reading helps children dream bigger, build confidence and feel connected.” – Frank Cottrell-Boyce, author and former Children’s Laureate

Frank shared these powerful words after we joined a royal visit to Spellow Library.

Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the National Literacy Trust, was in Liverpool for National Year of Reading 2026.

We saw first-hand how the community space is bringing joy and opportunity to children.

I have been fortunate enough to visit Spellow Library several times since it was rebuilt having been burnt down in the summer riots of 2024.

On each visit I have spoken with staff and met local children who have told me how much they value community spaces like Spellow in their local area.

The same message is coming through my current survey The Big Future; children have been telling me how much they love books and their local libraries.

“I would like it to rain books!!! I love books” – Boy, 8, responding with help from an adult, The Big Future

However, what stands out is that children see libraries as much more than places to borrow books. Children consistently tell me they want more free things to do in their local area, and libraries offer exactly that. They are free community spaces that offer activities, learning opportunities and safe spaces to spend time with friends and family.

In response to the question of what would make your local area better, many children have been making suggestions to improve their local library. Children want their local library to be open more, to be bigger and to stock a wider variety of books suited to their interests and abilities.

Children also highlighted the many benefits of books and library spaces, from enjoyment and learning to improved wellbeing and reading. They also described books as a way to build belonging and community, by suggesting ideas such as book clubs, book fairs, book swaps, street libraries and even book nooks in local parks.

“Get more library books to help people read and build their dream” – Girl, 9, The Big Future

“I would also like more libraries and books too because I think that reading somewhere quiet and safe {like the library} with or without friends is good for mental health and wellbeing. It can also make us understand the world better.” – Girl, 9, The Big Future

“For the kids who prefer more peaceful stuff, I feel there should be things like book clubs, mindfulness clubs and just clubs for children to get involved and feel like they have a sense of belonging or community somewhere, if they may not already have that opportunity in school.” – Girl, 15, The Big Future

In my submission to the Education Committee earlier this year, I made it clear that reading is beneficial for children and we must prioritise reducing barriers to reading – especially in a world where infinite scrolling and devices are competing for children’s attention.

This means ensuring access to books and opportunities for reading at school, including through a strong school library service and initiatives that build a culture of reading. Many children responding to The Big Future so far have echoed this, calling for better-funded school libraries and more books in schools.

“Sometimes I don’t think I can be what I want to be. But my teacher tells me to dream big and to always go for what I want. I want to be an Author and would love for different authors to come into school. I love reading books and looking at the pictures and creating my own” – Adult answering for a child, Boy, 6 , The Big Future

But reading should not stop at the school gates. Local libraries play a vital role in ensuring every child can access books regardless of their family’s income.

In their responses so far, children have also told me about the impact of library closures, and how important libraries are for families who cannot always afford to buy books.

“Our community library closed, it used to be in our school grounds, and I used to love getting books. Now we don’t have a library. The library van comes once a month when I am at school so I can’t go. I wish we had the library back” – Boy, 6, responding with help from an adult, The Big Future

“I believe that if we had more libraries that are available to children or young people to go to so that they are able to read books that they may not be able to usually read due do their parents not having enough money to get them books.”- Girl, 12, The Big Future

Overall children have told me loudly and clearly they love books and value their local libraries. They also consistently tell me they want more free places to go and things to do. Libraries bring these two priorities together, offering free access to books, activities, learning and community.

At a time when children are asking for opportunities to connect and belong, investing in libraries is an investment not only in reading but in children’s wellbeing and future. That is why local authorities, with support from national government, should ensure libraries have the resources they need to remain thriving community hubs and gateways to reading that children are asking for.

“I feel we need more spaces for teens that are free, if we are going to be banned from social media you should give us spaces to go to instead of taking away our only free form of community. If you had anything like a library or a playground, just something that’s free and exciting.” – Boy, 15, The Big Future

Over the last five and half years, children have told me they want places to read, learn and spend time together, to feel part of their community. We should make sure those places are there for them.

The Big Future is open to all children in England aged 0 to 18 until 23 October.