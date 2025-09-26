Chatham House
|Printable version
I wrote the UK defence review: Britain must accelerate reform if it is to help guarantee Ukraine’s security
EXPERT COMMENT
The SDR set out the steps to meet the UK’s responsibilities as part of the ‘coalition of the willing’. But time is short to make the necessary changes.
Two major features dominated UK defence and security in 2025: the publication of the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) in June and discussions, led by Britain and France, to form a ‘coalition of the willing’ to underpin a ceasefire or settlement in Ukraine. Both draw attention to the same imperative: the need for a transformation in UK defence.
The SDR described a world dominated by state-level confrontation and conflict, playing out amidst combinations of population growth, climate change, nuclear weapons proliferation, and the extraordinarily pervasive effects of the digital age.
It contrasted the level of threat with the much-diminished potency of the UK armed forces. All three services were reduced in size, quality and readiness during the 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall – even accounting for the ‘War on Terror’ and commitments in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Writing the review, my fellow authors and I concluded that restoring deterrence in this new era of major strategic risk could not be based upon rebuilding ‘traditional’ model forces. With armed forces evolving at the speed of technological innovation, a new industrial partnership is required to make the UK ready for the modern battlefield. And it must arrive at speed.
Recent probes by drones and fighter aircraft into Polish and Estonian airspace show that the Russian threat is urgent and applies across the continent of Europe – and that Moscow has every intention of testing NATO’s defences and willingness to react.
The UK should progress reform at speed to meet the challenges ahead – particularly if it is to lead efforts to provide security guarantees for Ukraine.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/i-wrote-uk-defence-review-britain-must-accelerate-reform-if-it-help-guarantee-ukraines
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
International recognition of Palestine provides hope. Now Palestinians must unite around a national plan24/09/2025 11:10:00
Palestinian political factions must come together under the umbrella of the PLO and work with supportive countries to agree an inclusive agenda of reform.
Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s mutual defence pact sets a precedent for extended deterrence24/09/2025 09:20:00
Riyadh may not want to rely solely on Washington for its defence, but it remains to be seen how robust its new security agreement with Islamabad will be in practice.
The IAEA and Iran reached an agreement on inspections – but looming sanctions mean it’s already in trouble23/09/2025 12:20:00
The deal provides no timeline for the resumption of inspections. And time is running out before UN sanctions ‘snap back’.
Israel’s attack on Qatar shows why it’s time for a Gulf defence union22/09/2025 13:10:00
Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf Arab states would be better served by integrating their defences than relying on other external partners.
Can the UN’s new AI governance efforts weather the AI race?19/09/2025 15:25:00
The UN’s new AI governance architecture is mostly powerless but, if implemented effectively, could set important global agendas on AI.
The UK must guard against new risks to financial stability coming from the US19/09/2025 12:20:00
Financial services are critical to future UK productivity and growth, but regulators should be wary of deepening cooperation with US counterparts that could expose the UK to greater risk.
Egypt now sees Israel as an imminent threat18/09/2025 12:20:00
At an emergency summit in Doha, President Sisi escalated his rhetoric on Israel - and may now seek to revive Cairo’s vision of an Arab military alliance.
Border controls in Europe undermine the Schengen Area and the EU itself17/09/2025 09:20:00
Despite pressure from the far-right, European countries should prioritize a common approach over narrow national interests, or risk the EU’s core principles being undermined.