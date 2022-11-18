Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Iain Stewart elected Chair of the Transport Committee
The Deputy Speaker of the House has announced that Iain Stewart has been elected Chair of the Transport Committee.
Six candidates were nominated for the role of Chair, triggering an election between:
- Jack Brereton
- Jackie Doyle-Price
- Katherine Fletcher
- Chris Loder
- Karl McCartney
- Iain Stewart
Click here to view supporting statements for the candidates.
The new Chair was elected from the Conservative Party, as agreed by the party leaders following the results of the last General Election.
The procedure for the election of chairs is set out in Standing Orders Nos 122B and 122C. MPs voted by ranking candidates in order of preference and votes were counted under the Alternative Vote System.
Chair comment
Commenting on his election as Chair, he recently said:
“I am delighted to have been entrusted by the House to Chair this vital Committee and thank all who supported me.
I have a real passion for, and experience in, Transport issues and I am very much looking forward to working with colleagues on the Committee to complete the existing programme of work and establish fresh inquiries.
“I want the Committee both to scrutinise and hold to account Government, agencies and operators, but also to do important horizon-scanning proactive work into future opportunities and challenges.”
Further information
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/153/transport-committee/news/174486/iain-stewart-elected-chair-of-the-transport-committee/
