Ian Murray has been appointed Secretary of State for Scotland

Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray said:

It is a real privilege to have been asked to serve in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first Cabinet as Secretary of State for Scotland. My absolute priority in the role will be to deliver the change and renewal that Scotland needs – to drive economic growth, create jobs and reduce poverty.

As we rebuild our country, I look forward to Scotland standing foursquare with the other UK nations. I will make sure that the Scotland Office is a strong voice for Scotland within the UK Government.

New funding will help tackle poverty in Scotland by creating jobs and unlocking opportunities across the country, especially in our most deprived communities.

The Scotland Office will lead on promoting ‘Brand Scotland’ around the globe. Selling our world class produce, products and services to the world.

I am also determined to reset the relationship between the UK and Scottish Governments. Focusing on co-operation and joint working will mean we can deliver better results for people in Scotland.