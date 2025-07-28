Ian Murray: Year of Progress at the Scotland Office

The Scotland Office has taken huge steps forward in delivering for people in Scotland, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Speaking as he published his department’s annual report, Ian Murray set out how the department has been reshaped and given more powers to help make life better for people in Scotland as part of the UK Government’s Plan for Change.

In Ian Murray’s first year at the Scotland Office he has:

Restructured the department to deliver his four key priorities – green energy, economic growth, tackling poverty and delivering Brand Scotland.

Ensured the department received cash and spending powers to deliver its Brand Scotland campaign to sell the best of Scotland around the world.

Taken a key role in directing new funding for local growth projects.

Reset relationships with the Scottish Government.

Speaking after the report was laid in Parliament, Ian Murray recently said:

“Over the past year I have reformed and restructured the Scotland Office, so it can deliver the UK Government’s Plan for Change in Scotland, focusing on my priorities of economic growth, clean energy, Brand Scotland and tackling poverty. “This work has started in earnest, with £3 million for Brand Scotland. This is a fantastic opportunity to promote all that is great about Scotland around the world, and show investors the opportunities of Scotland. “We are also taking a key role in delivering local growth funding in Scotland, with the UK Government delivering £1.7 billion in local growth projects across Scotland. Our industrial strategy will make sure we can take advantage of the jobs of the future and GB Energy, headquartered here in Scotland, will drive our clean energy transition.”

On Brand Scotland, Mr Murray has already invested some of the funding to sign deals with the Royal Edinburgh Royal Tattoo and the Scottish Chambers of commerce.

The annual report and accounts can be found here.