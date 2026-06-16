Ibec and CBI call for greater All-Island partnership to ensure resilient economy

Speaking at the All-Island Economy Annual Conference in Dundalk on 11 June, Ibec and the CBI called on the UK and Irish Governments to further co-invest in major infrastructure projects to address critical capacity, as well as ensuring greater all-island alignment on addressing skills constraints.

The business groups emphasised that the €17 billion (£14.6 billion) all-island economy requires strategic joint investment to future-proof its economic resilience.

The UK Ambassador to Ireland, Kara Owen, and Northern Ireland Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, were keynote speakers at the conference, which was attended by 200 business leaders in Dundalk. The event was supported by strategic partner Belfast Harbour, and corporate partner, Musgrave.

Cross-border regulatory barriers and hybrid working constraints continue to hinder businesses from accessing talent across both jurisdictions. To maximise the benefits of joint infrastructure investment, build all island economic resilience and realise the potential of the all-island labour market, the business groups are urging rapid delivery of the commitments made at the UK-Ireland Summit in Cork in March.

Fergal O’Brien, Ibec Director of Policy, Lobbying and Global Affairs, recently said:

“The importance of ongoing stability, underpinned by resilient governance for the all-island economy and business on and between these islands, is strongly supported by businesses on both sides of the border. There is a real opportunity to further advance the co-investment agenda across key areas like infrastructure and critical skills. “We welcome comments by the UK Ambassador to Ireland on how leveraging our geographic proximity, shared language, common law, complementary strengths, and networks will allow both countries to quickly and reliably strengthen their bilateral relationship. The business community is keen to see the governments progress their commitments through a bilateral approach that addresses key barriers preventing cross-border working. This provides a practical mechanism for addressing skills shortages, supporting all-island business growth, and strengthening our economic resilience.”

Angela McGowan, Director, CBI Northern Ireland, recently said:

“We were delighted to welcome over 200 business leaders from across the all-Island economy to our Annual Business Conference. Partnership between our governments and business will be vital for tackling the challenges we face and seizing the opportunities ahead. “Our joint conference called on officials to build on the momentum generated by the UK Prime Minister and the Taoiseach at the UK–Ireland Summit by developing a bilateral approach to addressing cross-border barriers that are constraining business investment and exacerbating skills shortages across the all-island economy. “Given the importance of cross-border infrastructure, integrated supply chains and cross-border working, the conference provided a valuable opportunity to identify practical measures to enhance competitiveness and drive sustainable growth across the all-island economy.”

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair, Belfast Harbour Commissioners, recently said:

“Belfast Harbour was proud to support this important all-island conference, bringing together partners focused on strengthening economic prosperity and resilience, North and South. “Our 2025–50 Masterplan, Horizons of Opportunity, sets out long-term investment in the infrastructure and connectivity needed to support a more resilient all-island economy, including offshore wind. As the only port on the island with the capability to support offshore renewable energy at scale, we have a critical role to play in enabling that transition. “As a member of the British Ports Association and UK Major Ports Group, at a time of continued global uncertainty we have forged strong collaborations across the island through development of a Memorandum of Understanding with Port of Cork, and a deeper relationship with Dublin Port through our Masterplan. We look forward to outcomes from this event.”

Dr Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Economy Minister, recently said