Ibec and CBI set Ireland-UK business priorities in letter to Irish and UK prime ministers
Ahead of the UK-Ireland Summit, where the business communities of Ireland and the UK will be represented by Ibec and the CBI, both organisations have set out their shared priorities in a letter to UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.
Danny McCoy, CEO of Ibec, said:
“The UK-Ireland Summit once again takes place against the backdrop of an increasingly uncertain geopolitical and economic environment. This only underscores the importance of close cooperation between the UK and Ireland to ensure we deliver both growth and resilience, but most importantly, to ensure our economies are capable of withstanding future shocks. The business community across the island is eager to see aligned policy support from both governments to enable economic growth and widen the benefits of cross-border cooperation. The ongoing UK reset of post-Brexit relationships with the EU- and separately with Ireland as co-guarantors of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement- continues to be a critical foundation from which to build.”
Rain Newton-Smith, Chief Executive of the CBI, said:
“In times of geopolitical volatility, businesses need to see stability and certainty from our closest trading partners. The UK-Ireland relationship is one of our most important and enduring partnerships, spanning shared energy infrastructure, deeply integrated supply chains, our all-island economy and strong people-to-people links.
“Looking ahead, deeper cooperation will be vital to strengthening our collective security, enhancing economic resilience, and driving sustainable growth across our islands. The annual UK-Ireland Summit provides a timely opportunity to take stock of this increasingly strategic relationship and set out the next phase of practical, forward-looking collaboration.”
The CBI and Ibec remain committed to working with both governments to translate these priorities into tangible growth and security for our economies.
Ibec/CBI joint letter to the UK Prime Minister and Taoiseach of Ireland
