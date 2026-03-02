ICCPM and APM partner to strengthen the project profession

The International Centre for Complex Project Management (ICCPM) and the Association for Project Management (APM) are excited to announce a new strategic partnership that will benefit project professionals around the world.

As two international peak bodies with a shared commitment to improving project outcomes, the organisations will combine their expertise to meet the changing needs of projects.

Modern projects demand professionals who are both skilled project managers and effective complex project leaders. This partnership draws on the complementary expertise of APM and ICCPM to deliver expanded professionalisation through networking opportunities, virtual events and thought leadership for members and the wider profession.

Professor Adam Boddison OBE, Chief Executive Officer of APM, yesterday said:

“We value our relationship with ICCPM and look forward to working with them further to improve project outcomes through the enhanced professionalisation opportunities we can offer together.”

PM is the only chartered membership organisation for the project profession in the world, with members and Corporate Partners based across 140 countries.

ICCPM is the custodian of the Complex Project Leadership Competency Standards and offers certification in complex project leadership. The organisation is based in Australia and operates internationally, with members all over the world. You can discover more about ICCPM and their work on their website.

Collin Smith, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ICCPM, yesterday said: