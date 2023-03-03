Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO and Australian Communications and Media Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which formalises their commitment to work together on protecting people from unwanted nuisance calls and spam messaging.
The ICO and ACMA have a long history of collaborating on electronic marketing and antispam regulation through the Unsolicited Communications Network (UCENet), most recently sharing best practices on our response to Covid-related unlawful electronic marketing and experience in investigating companies targeting people with home improvement predatory marketing calls.
The MoU sets out how the authorities will continue to share experiences and best practice; cooperate on specific projects of interest; and, share information or intelligence to support their regulatory work.
“I’m pleased the MoU reaffirms our collaborative efforts to protect people against the misuse of their personal data for unlawful electronic marketing practices. The ICO and the ACMA face common challenges in stopping companies from plaguing people’s lives with unlawful calls and text messages, and this MoU will help us remain effective in our mission.”
- John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner
“Unwanted calls, texts, and scams are international problems and cross border collaboration is an important part of the solution. This agreement will see us working with our UK counterparts to crack down on unlawful calls and messages, particularly when cross border issues are involved.”
- Nerida O’Loughlin, ACMA Chair
The MoU will not involve the sharing of personal data and is in line with the ICO’s legal responsibilities. It fits firmly with the UK commitment to protect the personal data of its citizens, while enabling the opportunities of digital innovation.
Notes to editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audits.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone our helpline 0303 123 1113 or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/03/ico-and-australian-communications-and-media-authority-sign-memorandum-of-understanding/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO approves fourth UK GDPR certification scheme following sequence of success03/03/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office has approved the fourth set of UK GDPR certification scheme criteria.
ICO publishes SME Data Essentials pilot evaluation report28/02/2023 13:05:00
The ICO is here to help SMEs unlock the value of the personal information they hold, responsibly.
ICO statement following Scottish Government’s consensual data protection audit27/02/2023 15:20:00
The Scottish Government has committed to implementing a series of recommendations, following an audit from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). This will lead to improvements in the way people’s data is handled by the Scottish Government.
Information Commissioner's Office calls for accountants to play their role in SMEs data protection compliance22/02/2023 12:20:00
Regulator publishes key questions for accountants to ask SME clients to ensure they get data protection compliance right.
Tribunal rules on Experian appeal against ICO action20/02/2023 16:05:00
The First-Tier Tribunal (Information Rights) has ruled on the ICO’s action to require Experian Limited to change how it handles people’s personal data. The Judgment supported aspects of the ICO's decision, while allowing Experian’s appeal in other areas.
Statement in response to Lancashire Police’s statement regarding Nicola Bulley on 15 February17/02/2023 13:15:00
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, responded to Lancashire Police’s statement regarding Nicola Bulley on 15 February
New guidance to industry issued for game developers on protecting children16/02/2023 15:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today issued a series of recommendations to game developers to help ensure they protect children when playing their games and comply with data protection laws. The recommendations are based on our experiences and findings during a series of voluntary audits of game developers, studios and publishers within the gaming industry.
Business fined £200,000 for making over 1.7million unlawful calls16/02/2023 13:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today fined It’s OK Ltd £200,000 for what it called a “sustained and exploitative campaign” of nuisance calls.
Update on the ICO’s change of approach to regulating communication service providers03/02/2023 15:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) published a statement on 20 January 2023 about the obligations of public electronic communications service providers (CSPs) under Regulation 5A of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR).