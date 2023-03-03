ICO and Australian Communications and Media Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which formalises their commitment to work together on protecting people from unwanted nuisance calls and spam messaging.

The ICO and ACMA have a long history of collaborating on electronic marketing and antispam regulation through the Unsolicited Communications Network (UCENet), most recently sharing best practices on our response to Covid-related unlawful electronic marketing and experience in investigating companies targeting people with home improvement predatory marketing calls.

The MoU sets out how the authorities will continue to share experiences and best practice; cooperate on specific projects of interest; and, share information or intelligence to support their regulatory work.

“I’m pleased the MoU reaffirms our collaborative efforts to protect people against the misuse of their personal data for unlawful electronic marketing practices. The ICO and the ACMA face common challenges in stopping companies from plaguing people’s lives with unlawful calls and text messages, and this MoU will help us remain effective in our mission.” - John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner

“Unwanted calls, texts, and scams are international problems and cross border collaboration is an important part of the solution. This agreement will see us working with our UK counterparts to crack down on unlawful calls and messages, particularly when cross border issues are involved.” - Nerida O’Loughlin, ACMA Chair

The MoU will not involve the sharing of personal data and is in line with the ICO’s legal responsibilities. It fits firmly with the UK commitment to protect the personal data of its citizens, while enabling the opportunities of digital innovation.

