The Information Commission’s Office (ICO) and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) have today (26 Nov 2026) announced the launch of an independent review into the ICO’s culture, accountability and governance following the workplace investigation that led to the resignation of the former Information Commissioner, John Edwards.

The Secretary of State, who commissioned the review following consultation with the ICO, has appointed Karon Monaghan KC, an experienced barrister who has led a number of inquiries and reviews, to undertake the review, which will be conducted with complete independence from the ICO and DCMS. Karon will gather and assess the evidence, and reach her own conclusions and recommendations.

The Terms of Reference set out the scope of the review. It will focus on the culture, accountability and governance arrangements at the ICO and has been commissioned in light of the events leading up to and surrounding the resignation of the former Commissioner. Both the Information Commission’s Board and DCMS agreed these terms following consultation with the ICO’s recognised trade unions.

The ICO confirmed John Edwards’ resignation on 19 June 2026 following an independent workplace investigation into his behaviour. That investigation concluded that there was a case to answer and that his conduct fell short of the standards expected from a public official.

Maggie Carver, Acting Chair of the Information Commission, said:

We welcome the launch of this independent review and the opportunity it will provide for the ICO to identify and learn lessons following this period. We’re committed to supporting Karon fully and transparently, while respecting her complete independence over how the review is conducted and the conclusions she will reach. All colleagues are central to the ICO’s success. We will ensure they can contribute freely and with confidence, and we’ve committed to listen carefully to the review’s findings and follow all its recommendations to build on the positive work already taking place across the organisation.

Paul Arnold, ICO Chief Executive, said:

While this has been an unsettling time for everyone at the ICO, establishing this independent review in the wake of the former Commissioner's resignation reflects our ongoing commitment to listening and learning from the events of the past year and those leading up to it. I’m extraordinarily proud of my ICO colleagues and the impact we have as a regulator. Throughout the review, our focus will remain on carrying out our statutory responsibilities fully, protecting people’s information rights and delivering effective regulation for the public.

Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said:

We all have a responsibility to look closely at how the organisations we oversee are working and make sure we support people to come forward where it isn’t. “That’s why we are launching this review to look at the culture, governance and accountability at the Information Commission. We need to understand what is working, where things are falling short and, crucially, what needs to change. I want current and former staff to feel able to speak openly about their experiences and to know that those experiences will be taken seriously. Karon Monaghan KC has the authority and expertise to lead this work, and I am confident she will deliver a constructive review and clear recommendations that will help put the Information Commission on a stronger footing for the future.

The review is expected to report in the first quarter of 2027. Its findings and recommendations will be published and shared with Parliament at the earliest opportunity.