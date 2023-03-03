Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO approves fourth UK GDPR certification scheme following sequence of success
The Information Commissioner’s Office has approved the fourth set of UK GDPR certification scheme criteria.
The scheme is aimed at training and qualification service providers and will enable their candidates to make informed choices when applying for training programmes, having confidence that their personal data will be processed in accordance with UK GDPR.
This scheme follows three others that have been successfully approved and published on the ICO website; one offering secure re-use and disposal of IT assets and the other two looking at areas including age assurance and children’s online privacy.
“All four of these certification schemes are hugely positive developments for organisations to be a part of. Not only do they offer certainty to businesses to get things right, but they also provide a binding framework for organisations to sign up to, ensuring they raise the bar when it comes to data protection.
“In an era where trust and accountability are paramount, these schemes are a way of reassuring your customers, clients and suppliers that you hold additional expertise in a given area, are committed to building data privacy into your work and adhere to strong standards.
“The newest of these four schemes in particular additionally shows that organisations value their candidates’ personal information and have taken additional steps to protect it.”
- Emily Keaney, Deputy Commissioner
Certification schemes were introduced under the UK GDPR as a way to help organisations demonstrate compliance with data protection requirements and in turn, inspire trust and confidence in the people who use their products, processes and services.
We want to continue encouraging the development, and take up, of a wide variety of data protection certification schemes. So, if you too are an organisation looking to gain both commercial and competitive advantage by developing the next certification scheme, we look forward to speaking to you.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/03/ico-approves-fourth-uk-gdpr-certification-scheme-following-sequence-of-success/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO and Australian Communications and Media Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding03/03/2023 12:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which formalises their commitment to work together on protecting people from unwanted nuisance calls and spam messaging.
ICO publishes SME Data Essentials pilot evaluation report28/02/2023 13:05:00
The ICO is here to help SMEs unlock the value of the personal information they hold, responsibly.
ICO statement following Scottish Government’s consensual data protection audit27/02/2023 15:20:00
The Scottish Government has committed to implementing a series of recommendations, following an audit from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). This will lead to improvements in the way people’s data is handled by the Scottish Government.
Information Commissioner's Office calls for accountants to play their role in SMEs data protection compliance22/02/2023 12:20:00
Regulator publishes key questions for accountants to ask SME clients to ensure they get data protection compliance right.
Tribunal rules on Experian appeal against ICO action20/02/2023 16:05:00
The First-Tier Tribunal (Information Rights) has ruled on the ICO’s action to require Experian Limited to change how it handles people’s personal data. The Judgment supported aspects of the ICO's decision, while allowing Experian’s appeal in other areas.
Statement in response to Lancashire Police’s statement regarding Nicola Bulley on 15 February17/02/2023 13:15:00
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, responded to Lancashire Police’s statement regarding Nicola Bulley on 15 February
New guidance to industry issued for game developers on protecting children16/02/2023 15:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today issued a series of recommendations to game developers to help ensure they protect children when playing their games and comply with data protection laws. The recommendations are based on our experiences and findings during a series of voluntary audits of game developers, studios and publishers within the gaming industry.
Business fined £200,000 for making over 1.7million unlawful calls16/02/2023 13:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today fined It’s OK Ltd £200,000 for what it called a “sustained and exploitative campaign” of nuisance calls.
Update on the ICO’s change of approach to regulating communication service providers03/02/2023 15:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) published a statement on 20 January 2023 about the obligations of public electronic communications service providers (CSPs) under Regulation 5A of the Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR).