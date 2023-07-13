Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO backs new data sharing schemes to protect gamblers from harm
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today backed proposals for the financial sector to share data with gambling companies to protect customers from unaffordable losses.
In a letter to industry body UK Finance, the ICO has confirmed that data protection law does not stop gambling companies from conducting financial risk checks on customers, and that lenders can share people’s personal information – but this must be done transparently and proportionately.
Stephen Almond, Executive Director of Regulatory Risk at the ICO said:
“Problem gambling has devastating consequences for people’s finances, relationships and health. We are keen to see the financial sector share data to protect people from unaffordable losses and spiralling debt.”
The ICO has been working with the Gambling Commission on the design of privacy safeguards for financial risk checks. Gambling companies will only be permitted to use personal information they receive solely for the purpose of financial risk checks. And customers will need to be told that checks on their financial health may be undertaken where they incur significant losses.
The ICO has also lent its support to plans for gambling companies to share information about customers identified as high risk who are gambling across multiple sites. In a report published today, the ICO set out its advice to the Betting and Gaming Council on the necessary safeguards required to share personal data between different operators.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/07/ico-backs-new-data-sharing-schemes-to-protect-gamblers-from-harm/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO Sandbox publishes exit report following work with the Betting and Gaming Council to reduce incidents of gambling related harm13/07/2023 15:20:00
The ICO’s Regulatory Sandbox aims to support organisations who are creating products and services which utilise personal data in innovative and safe ways.
ICO submits Data protection and journalism code of practice to the Secretary of State07/07/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published a code of practice about using personal information for journalism (the code), and formally submitted it to the Secretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
“They are failing their residents.” - ICO takes action against Croydon Council for failing to respond to Freedom of Information requests03/07/2023 10:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to Croydon Council for its poor handling of requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
ICO urges organisations to harness the power of data safely by using privacy enhancing technologies20/06/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is recommending organisations to start using privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) to share people’s personal information safely, securely and anonymously.
Don’t be blind to AI risks in rush to see opportunity – ICO reviewing key businesses’ use of generative AI15/06/2023 13:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will today call for businesses to address the privacy risks generative AI can bring before rushing to adopt the technology – with tougher checks on whether organisations are compliant with data protection laws.
Two energy firms fined combined £250,000 for making unlawful marketing calls09/06/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined two energy companies a total of £250,000 for bombarding people and businesses on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register with unlawful marketing calls.
ICO warns of “real danger” of discrimination in new technologies that monitor the brain08/06/2023 15:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning that newly emerging neurotechnologies risk discriminating against people if those groups are not put at the heart of their development.
ICO reprimands Thames Valley Police for releasing witness details to suspected criminals02/06/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Thames Valley Police (TVP) after details were released which led to suspected criminals learning the address of a witness.