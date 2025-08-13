ICO clarifies how data protection law applies to facial recognition technology

"Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) does not operate in a legal vacuum. It is covered by data protection law, which requires any use of personal data, including biometric data, to be lawful, fair and proportionate. When used by the police, FRT must be deployed in a way that respects people’s rights and freedoms, with appropriate safeguards in place.

"FRT is a priority for the ICO due to its potential benefits and risks. We play an important role ensuring police are compliant with data protection law and that people’s rights are protected, including by providing clear guidance on the use of FRT and undertaking regular audits of police forces, so that the public can have confidence in how the technology is used. We have recently concluded our audit of South Wales Police and Gwent Police and will be sharing our findings shortly.”