Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO consultation on the draft biometric data guidance
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is producing guidance on biometric data and biometric technologies.
The first phase of this guidance (draft biometric data guidance) is now published for public consultation.
The second phase of this guidance (biometric classification and data protection) will include a call for evidence early next year.
The draft biometric data guidance explains how data protection law applies when you use biometric data in biometric recognition systems.
The consultation will run from 18 August to 20 October 2023.
Further Reading
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/08/ico-consultation-on-the-draft-biometric-data-guidance/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO response to a data breach at Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies15/08/2023 14:10:00
Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies have announced a data breach relating to responses for Freedom of Information (FOI) requests for crime statistics, issued between April 2021 and March 2022.
“We are continuing to deliver for the public” – ICO publishes practice recommendations and enforcement notices on FOI10/08/2023 16:10:00
The ICO has today published action on five public bodies – Liverpool City Council, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, the Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the Ministry of Defence and the Environment Agency - for failures to meet expected standards in responding to Freedom of Information Act requests.
ICO statement in response to reports of a data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland10/08/2023 12:25:00
ICO statement given yesterday in response to reports of a data breach at the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
ICO and CMA: Harmful online design encourages consumers to hand over personal information09/08/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) are calling for businesses to stop using harmful website designs that can trick consumers into giving up more of their personal data than they would like.
It’s time to end damaging website design practices that may harm your users09/08/2023 13:15:00
A joint blog from Stephen Almond, ICO’s Executive Director for Regulatory Risk and Will Hayter, CMA’s Senior Director in the Digital Markets Unit.
‘Hang up, report them to us – you don’t owe nuisance callers your time’04/08/2023 10:05:00
ICO advice to people receiving cold calls, as government looks to ban cold calls on financial products
ICO warns of email data breach risk as it issues two reprimands03/08/2023 11:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reprimanded two Northern Irish organisations for disclosing people’s information inappropriately via email.
ICO reprimands NHS Lanarkshire for sharing patient data via WhatsApp02/08/2023 13:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to NHS Lanarkshire, following staff’s unauthorised use of WhatsApp to share patients’ personal data over the course of two years.