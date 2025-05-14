ICO consultation on the draft updated guidance on encryption

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is consulting on draft updated guidance on encryption.

Your responses will help us to provide any additional further clarity for the final guidance update. You can respond to the consultation via our survey on Citizens Space.

We welcome your feedback to the questions set out in this survey. They're split into the following sections:

Section 1: About you and your organisation.

Section 2: Your views on our approach to encryption and data protection law.

Section 3: Questions about the encryption scenarios the guidance includes.

Section 4: Any additional comments about the guidance.

The consultation will remain open until the end of Tuesday 24 June 2025. We may not consider responses received after this deadline.

Privacy statement

For this consultation we may publish in full the responses received from organisations or a summary of the responses. If we do publish any responses, we will remove email addresses and telephone numbers from these responses. Please do not to share any information in your response which you would not be happy for us to make publicly available.

Should we receive an FOI request for your response we will always seek to consult with you for your views on the disclosure of this information before any decision is made. For more information about what we do with personal data please see our privacy notice. Please note that we are using the platform SmartSurvey to gather this information. Any data collected by SmartSurvey for the ICO is stored on UK servers. You can read their Privacy Policy and Notice here.