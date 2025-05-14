Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO consultation on the draft updated guidance on encryption
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) is consulting on draft updated guidance on encryption.
Your responses will help us to provide any additional further clarity for the final guidance update. You can respond to the consultation via our survey on Citizens Space.
We welcome your feedback to the questions set out in this survey. They're split into the following sections:
- Section 1: About you and your organisation.
- Section 2: Your views on our approach to encryption and data protection law.
- Section 3: Questions about the encryption scenarios the guidance includes.
- Section 4: Any additional comments about the guidance.
The consultation will remain open until the end of Tuesday 24 June 2025. We may not consider responses received after this deadline.
Privacy statement
For this consultation we may publish in full the responses received from organisations or a summary of the responses. If we do publish any responses, we will remove email addresses and telephone numbers from these responses. Please do not to share any information in your response which you would not be happy for us to make publicly available.
Should we receive an FOI request for your response we will always seek to consult with you for your views on the disclosure of this information before any decision is made. For more information about what we do with personal data please see our privacy notice. Please note that we are using the platform SmartSurvey to gather this information. Any data collected by SmartSurvey for the ICO is stored on UK servers. You can read their Privacy Policy and Notice here.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/05/consultation-on-new-encryption-guidance/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Statement on cyber incidents impacting retailers07/05/2025 09:10:00
Statement given recently on cyber incidents impacting retailers.
ICO calls for protections for 23andMe customer data02/05/2025 10:10:00
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) have called for the protection of the sensitive personal data of 23andMe’s customers during and after the genetic testing company’s bankruptcy proceedings.
Statement on British Library’s 2023 ransomware attack30/04/2025 15:20:00
In October 2023, the British Library reported a ransomware attack to us, which escalated because of the lack of multi-factor authentication on an administrator account.
Compensation company fined £90,000 for unlawful marketing calls25/04/2025 10:20:00
We have fined AFK Letters Co Ltd (AFK) £90,000 for making more than 95,000 unsolicited marketing calls to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service (TPS), in a clear breach of electronic marketing laws.
Law firm fined £60,000 following cyber attack22/04/2025 14:20:00
We have fined Merseyside-based DPP Law Ltd (DPP) £60,000, following a cyber attack that led to highly sensitive and confidential personal information being published on the dark web.
Come and visit Manchester’s latest exhibition “Our Lives, Our Privacy” to celebrate the ICO’s 40th anniversary03/04/2025 13:20:00
It’s 1984 and nestled away on Charles Street, Manchester, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has been founded - responsible for overseeing a new law to uphold people’s privacy rights when sharing their personal information.
Review into use of children’s data by financial services03/04/2025 11:15:00
More can be done by the financial services sector when dealing with children’s data.
Statement from the ICO on data protection complaint response times02/04/2025 09:10:00
Statement given yesterday from the ICO on data protection complaint response times.