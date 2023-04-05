Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO fines TikTok £12.7 million for misusing children’s data
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a £12,700,000 fine to TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited and TikTok Inc (TikTok) for a number of breaches of data protection law, including failing to use children’s personal data lawfully.
- More than one million UK children under 13 estimated by the ICO to be on TikTok in 2020, contrary to its terms of service.
- Personal data belonging to children under 13 was used without parental consent.
- TikTok “did not do enough” to check who was using their platform and take sufficient action to remove the underage children that were.
The ICO estimates that TikTok allowed up to 1.4 million UK children under 13 to use its platform in 2020, despite its own rules not allowing children that age to create an account.
UK data protection law says that organisations that use personal data when offering information society services to children under 13 must have consent from their parents or carers.
TikTok failed to do that, even though it ought to have been aware that under 13s were using its platform. TikTok also failed to carry out adequate checks to identify and remove underage children from its platform.
The ICO investigation found that a concern was raised internally with some senior employees about children under 13 using the platform and not being removed. In the ICO’s view TikTok did not respond adequately.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/04/ico-fines-tiktok-127-million-for-misusing-children-s-data/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Generative AI: eight questions that developers and users need to ask04/04/2023 09:10:00
Blog posted by: Stephen Almond, Director of Technology and Innovation, 03 April 2023.
“A crucial learning experience.” - ICO calls for highest standards in HIV services after NHS Highland reprimand31/03/2023 10:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to NHS Highland for a “serious breach of trust” after a data breach involving those likely to be accessing HIV services.
ICO statement on the High Court ruling about the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 201830/03/2023 12:20:00
The High Court has ruled that the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018, as currently drafted, is still unlawful and must be made clearer.
Blog: Director’s Update – celebrating success and challenging ourselves for the future29/03/2023 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Warren Seddon, 28 March 2023.
ICO to prioritise Freedom of Information complaints with significant public interest29/03/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced a new approach to prioritise complaints made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) where there is significant public interest.
ICO takes action against Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of Freedom of Information requests22/03/2023 15:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to the London Borough of Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of overdue requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
ICO reaches agreement with Easylife Ltd17/03/2023 10:25:00
Update: This press release has been updated to reflect the fact that Easylife Ltd were fined for breaching the GDPR, as opposed to the Data Protection Act 2018