ICO fines two businesses £180,000 for making unlawful marketing calls

Regulator launches three new videos aimed at helping small businesses navigate electronic communications law.

The Information Commissioners’ Office (ICO) has issued fines totalling £180,000 for two companies that made more than 480,000 unlawful marketing calls to businesses signed up with the UK’s “Do not call” register.

The ICO has today also announced the launch of a suite of bite-size video resources to help small business and sole traders ensure their marketing is compliant with legislation.

The ICO’s investigation found that Ice Telecommunications Ltd, Crewe and UK Direct Business Solutions Limited, Sunderland made repeated and persistent calls to businesses, with some calls described as rude and argumentative. The ICO received more than 120 complaints about the two companies, which had also continued to make calls despite repeated warnings from the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

It is against the law for organisations to make live marketing calls to anyone signed up with the Corporate Telephone Preference Service (CTPS) or TPS – “Do not call” register - unless the individual has consented to receive the call.

