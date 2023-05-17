Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO fines two businesses £180,000 for making unlawful marketing calls
Regulator launches three new videos aimed at helping small businesses navigate electronic communications law.
The Information Commissioners’ Office (ICO) has issued fines totalling £180,000 for two companies that made more than 480,000 unlawful marketing calls to businesses signed up with the UK’s “Do not call” register.
The ICO has today also announced the launch of a suite of bite-size video resources to help small business and sole traders ensure their marketing is compliant with legislation.
The ICO’s investigation found that Ice Telecommunications Ltd, Crewe and UK Direct Business Solutions Limited, Sunderland made repeated and persistent calls to businesses, with some calls described as rude and argumentative. The ICO received more than 120 complaints about the two companies, which had also continued to make calls despite repeated warnings from the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).
It is against the law for organisations to make live marketing calls to anyone signed up with the Corporate Telephone Preference Service (CTPS) or TPS – “Do not call” register - unless the individual has consented to receive the call.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/05/ico-fines-two-businesses-180-000-for-making-unlawful-marketing-calls/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO takes action against both Plymouth City Council and Norfolk County Council for failing to respond to information access requests16/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reprimanded two councils that have failed to respond to the public when asked for personal information held about them – known as a Subject Access Request (SAR).
ICO takes action against Shropshire Council for failing to respond to Freedom of Information requests10/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to Shropshire Council for its poor handling of requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
Necessity and proportionality: questions police must ask when considering sharing personal information with the public09/05/2023 15:25:00
In February, the ICO announced it would be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to include personal information in media statements as they sought to find Nicola Bulley.
Blog: Protecting privacy during a pandemic: our work on the UK’s Covid apps28/04/2023 12:25:00
The ICO’s work is often in the headlines, and our recent enforcement action against TikTok for allowing over a million UK children to use its platform without parental consent brought international media attention.
ICO launches FOI toolkit topic to help public bodies deal with vexatious requests26/04/2023 10:20:00
Continuing with its commitment to improving freedom of information (FOI) services, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has launched the third topic in its FOI toolkit to enable public authorities to self-assess how they deal with vexatious requests.
Blog: Local elections and my personal data - what should I expect?25/04/2023 12:20:00
With local elections in England and Northern Ireland on the horizon, we know many people have questions about how their data may be used during an election.
ICO statement on Capita incident24/04/2023 13:25:00
ICO statement given recently (21 April 2023) on Capita incident.
ICO reprimands Surrey Police and Sussex Police for recording more than 200,000 phone calls without people’s knowledge18/04/2023 13:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to both Surrey Police and Sussex Police, following the rollout of an app that recorded phone conversations and unlawfully captured personal data.