Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO fines Wigan-based Pinnacle Life £80,000 for “predatory” spam call campaign
Wigan-based company Pinnacle Life has been fined £80,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for a year-long unlawful spam phone call campaign.
- Company made 47,998 unsolicited calls to individuals on TPS attempting to sell life insurance
- Spam calls described as “persistent”, “aggressive” and “misleading”, including attempting to capitalise on the pandemic
The company made nearly 48,000 illegal calls between May 2021 and May 2022 to people registered on the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) to opt-out of marketing calls.
During the spam calls, the company attempted to sell life insurance products. Members of the public told the ICO that company employees would often become insulting or aggressive during these calls and continue to harass victims when they asked not to be contacted further. They would present misleading information, often suggesting they were employed by the same company with which the victims had a life insurance policy.
An investigation by the ICO found evidence to suggest attempts by the company to continue to operate under another name and not comply with orders to cease contacting individuals.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/03/ico-fines-wigan-based-pinnacle-life-80-000-for-predatory-spam-call-campaign/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO launches “consent or pay” call for views and updates on cookie compliance work06/03/2024 15:05:00
As part of our cookie compliance work, I committed to providing the online advertising industry with clarity on ways in which it can use advertising cookies in compliance with data protection law.
ICO takes regulatory action against five public authorities under the FOI Act05/03/2024 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has taken action against five public authorities for continued failings to meet their obligations under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.
ICO warns charities about direct marketing rules as it orders Penny Appeal to stop sending spam texts05/03/2024 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has ordered a charity to stop sending unsolicited marketing texts to people without their consent, as it reminds all charities of their legal obligations.
ICO reprimands West Midlands Police for data protection failure04/03/2024 10:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to West Midlands Police (WMP) after the force repeatedly mixed up two people’s personal information.
ICO reassures employers they can share staff data in a mental health emergency01/03/2024 16:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published new guidance to give employers more certainty about sharing their workers’ personal details in a mental health emergency.
ICO finds the Home Office’s pilot of GPS electronic monitoring of migrants breached UK data protection law01/03/2024 14:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice and a warning to the Home Office for failing to sufficiently assess the privacy risks posed by the electronic monitoring of people arriving in the UK via unauthorised means.
ICO and Federal Communications Commission sign Memorandum of Understanding01/03/2024 11:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which formalises their commitment to work together to protect people from unwanted nuisance calls, spam messaging and the misuse of private and sensitive data.
John Edwards speaks at IAPP’s Data Protection Intensive UK29/02/2024 12:25:00
Information Commissioner delivers opening keynote speech at IAPP’s Data Protection Intensive on 28 February 2024.