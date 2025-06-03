Information Commissioner's Office
ICO head office to move to Manchester
The ICO will relocate its head office to Manchester in autumn 2026.
We will be moving to the Circle Square development on Oxford Road.
The ICO’s head office has been in Wilmslow since our foundation forty years ago. The decision to move follows a detailed review of options, ahead of the upcoming expiration of the lease on our current office at Wycliffe House.
Jen Green, Executive Director – Strategy and Resources yesterday said:
“Our relocation to Circle Square will create a working environment that better supports how we operate now and into the future. The new space will provide a more flexible, collaborative setting for our teams, with improved access to the facilities and connections we need.
“Wilmslow has been a welcome home for the ICO for 40 years, and we will continue to have a small presence in the area beyond next year. Moving to Manchester puts us close to universities and other organisations working in data and digital, and will also support our efforts to attract new and diverse talent and strengthen the way we engage with the wider sector.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2025/06/ico-head-office-to-move-to-manchester/
