ICO joins National Cyber Resilience Centre Group National Ambassador programme

We have joined the National Cyber Resilience Centre Group's (NCRCG) National Ambassador Programme, reinforcing our commitment to improving cyber resilience across the UK and helping organisations protect the personal information they hold.

The new partnership will enable us to work alongside fellow National Ambassadors and the network of police-led Cyber Resilience Centres to raise awareness of cyber security risks and connect small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with free and affordable support available across the UK.

As one of our key regulatory priorities, strong cyber security is fundamental to protecting personal information, maintaining public trust and enabling organisations to use data with confidence. Through our work with organisations across the public and private sectors, we provide practical guidance, support and regulatory certainty to help organisations manage cyber risks, respond to emerging threats and use personal data responsibly.

The announcement comes as cyber threats continue to evolve and organisations face increasing challenges in keeping personal information secure.

Ian Hulme, ICO Group Director – Regulatory Assurance and Cyber, yesterday said:

"As cyber threats continue to grow, helping organisations strengthen their cyber resilience remains a key priority for the ICO. We see every day that many cyber incidents stem from organisations not getting the basics right. Helping organisations take practical steps to improve their cyber resilience is one of the most effective ways to reduce harm and protect people's information. We are committed to supporting organisations to protect the personal information they hold, while taking action where poor security practices put people at risk. "Joining the National Ambassador programme allows us to extend the reach of that work. By collaborating with partners across the cyber security community, we can amplify important messages, connect organisations with practical support and guidance, and demonstrate our commitment to helping businesses build stronger cyber resilience before problems occur."

Joanna Goddard, Chief Experience Officer at NCRCG, yesterday said:

“Welcoming the ICO, the UK’s regulatory authority for data protection, into our National Ambassador cohort is a testament to the seriousness with which we and our existing National Ambassadors are taking our mission. Our aim remains to reach as many SMEs as possible to raise awareness of cyber resilience and, to do so, we are bringing on board the most well-established and well-respected UK companies and organisations. Having the backing of the ICO is a significant success for us and we look forward to working with them to shore up our nation’s cyber defences.”

Through the National Ambassador Programme, we will help promote the support available through regional Cyber Resilience Centres and encourage organisations to take proactive steps to improve their cyber security and meet regulatory obligations. Organisations looking to strengthen their cyber resilience can access our SME cyber guidance and practical resources.

We will also highlight cyber resilience and available business support at our Data Protection Practitioners' Conference (DPPC) on 13 October 2026 and are encouraging professionals working in data protection, information governance and cyber security to register for the event.

We are urging organisations not to wait for an incident, but to take proactive steps now to strengthen their cyber security, protect people’s information and build lasting resilience.