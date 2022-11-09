Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO launches consultation on how it prioritises FOI complaints
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has launched a consultation on how it prioritises the complaints it receives about public bodies’ handling of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests.
Limited funding, an increase in FOI cases brought to the ICO and an increased need to support stretched public authorities have created ‘a perfect storm’. The ICO is therefore looking at ways to improve its FOI casework services to make information rights work more effectively.
The proposal is to prioritise complaints where there is a clear public interest in the information that has been asked for. Public interest covers a wide range of values and principles relating to the public good, or what is in the best interests of society.
New criteria for prioritisation are set out in the consultation, including applying the following tests:
- Is there a high public interest in the information requested? Does it raise a novel or clearly high-profile issue that we should look at quickly?
- Is the requester a person or group who is raising information rights awareness, supporting vulnerable groups or raising awareness of potentially significant public interest issues?
- Are vulnerable groups or people potentially significantly affected by the information requested?
- Would prioritisation have significant operational benefits or support those regulated?
The present system means cases are taking a long time to complete, which ultimately hinders the delivery of effective transparency and open government. The proposed changes mean the ICO will aim to allocate priority cases within four weeks and complete them at pace. We will complete 90% of all cases within six months.
This work is one of the first outcomes of ICO25, the ICO’s three-year strategic vision, which sets out how the ICO will regulate information rights as efficiently and effectively as possible.
Warren Seddon, ICO Director of FOI and Transparency, yesterday said:
“This is about promoting openness, transparency and accountability in line with ICO25, our new corporate strategy. Expediting cases where there is a clear potential public interest means people will get quicker access to information when they are entitled to it or a clear explanation when they are not.
“With an increased demand for our FOI services in recent years, coupled with limited funding, we need to make better choices about how we allocate our resources to those issues that will have the highest impact."
Prioritisation does not mean that the ICO will predetermine the outcome of a case. We may uphold the complaint or we may not. Where possible, we will resolve a case based on the information available to us when we receive it, either through a decision notice or dispute resolution. This will provide regulatory certainty to the requester about our decision as quickly as possible. They or the public authority can then move forward as they wish to access other remedies, including to the tribunal.
The new prioritisation criteria will cover complaints made under both the FOI Act and the Environmental Information Regulations (EIR).
The proposal is a mitigation of issues in the current system, whilst the ICO works to tackle the backlog, bring response times down and improve performance of public authorities.
The ICO is keen to hear a range of views, including those from members of the public requesting information, journalists, public authorities and civil society.
Please submit responses through the ICO website by 19 December 2022.
Notes to Editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals. It has its head office in Wilmslow, Cheshire, and regional offices in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five Acts / Regulations.
- The Scottish Information Commissioner regulates Scottish Freedom of Information law that applies to Scottish public authorities and other bodies.
- The ICO provides guidance to help people make FOI requests and resolves over 6,000 FOI complaints every year, ordering public authorities to release information where necessary.
- The ICO defines the public interest as covering a range of values and principles relating to the public good, or what is in the best interests of society. Public interest can take many forms. For example, there is a public interest in:
- transparency and accountability, to promote public understanding and to safeguard democratic processes,
- good decision-making by public bodies,
- upholding standards of integrity,
- ensuring justice and fair treatment for all,
- securing the best use of public resources, and
- ensuring fair commercial competition in a mixed economy
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2022/11/ico-launches-consultation-on-how-it-prioritises-foi-complaints/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Department for Education warned after gambling companies benefit from learning records database08/11/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to the Department for Education (DfE) following the prolonged misuse of the personal information of up to 28 million children.
ICO and Cabinet Office reach agreement on New Year Honours data breach fine03/11/2022 15:05:00
The UK Information Commissioner has agreed to reduce the £500,000 Monetary Penalty Notice (MPN) imposed on the Cabinet Office in 2021 in relation to the New Year Honours data breach to £50,000, which the Cabinet Office has agreed to pay, reflecting our new approach to working more effectively with public authorities.
Making our employment guidance work for you28/10/2022 09:05:00
A blog by Elanor McCombe, Group Manager - Policy
‘Immature biometric technologies could be discriminating against people’ says ICO in warning to organisations26/10/2022 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning organisations to assess the public risks of using emotion analysis technologies, before implementing these systems.
‘Biggest cyber risk is complacency, not hackers’ - UK Information Commissioner issues warning as construction company fined £4.4 million24/10/2022 12:25:00
The UK Information Commissioner has warned that companies are leaving themselves open to cyber attack by ignoring crucial measures like updating software and training staff.
Home Office warned after sensitive documents left at London venue11/10/2022 11:10:00
The ICO has issued a formal reprimand to the Home Office, after sensitive documents were found at a public London venue.
Catalogue retailer Easylife fined £1.48 million for breaking data protection and electronic marketing laws10/10/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Easylife Ltd £1,350,000 for using personal information of 145,400 customers to predict their medical condition and target them with health-related products without their consent.
ICO fines four firms targeting people with home improvement predatory marketing calls04/10/2022 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined four companies a total of £370,000 for making over 820,000 home improvement predatory marketing calls to people registered with the Telephone Preference Service.
Action taken against SEVEN organisations who failed in their duty to respond to information access requests29/09/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has taken action against seven organisations who have failed to respond to the public when asked for personal information held about them, known as a Subject Access Request (SAR).