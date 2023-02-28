Information Commissioner's Office
ICO publishes SME Data Essentials pilot evaluation report
The ICO is here to help SMEs unlock the value of the personal information they hold, responsibly.
Getting good data practices in from the start will save organisations time and money and boost customer confidence.
We have recently completed a pilot programme with up to 60 SMEs from across the UK, in which they have been trialling an e-learning and self-assessment programme.
Named SME Data Essentials, it is aimed at empowering organisations to become better equipped to manage their own data compliance. Today we have published the pilot’s evaluation report – you can read it in full here.
The pilot forms part of ICO25, the ICO’s new three-year strategic plan which details how the ICO will bring down the cost of compliance whilst enabling and supporting SMEs to invest, innovate and grow.
The ICO has a dedicated SME hub for sole traders, SMEs, charities, clubs and organisations who have queries about data protection, electronic marketing and freedom of information.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/02/ico-publishes-sme-data-essentials-pilot-evaluation-report/
