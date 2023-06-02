Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO reprimands Thames Valley Police for releasing witness details to suspected criminals
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Thames Valley Police (TVP) after details were released which led to suspected criminals learning the address of a witness.
The witness therefore moved house and the impact and risk to them remains high.
TVP did not have appropriate steps, such as training, in place to ensure officers were aware of guidance around disclosure and redaction. This is a breach of data protection law.
The force has since updated guidance and policy documents about redaction but more needs to be done.
Natasha Longson, ICO Head of Investigations, yesterday said:
“Sensitive personal information relating to crimes needs to be handled with great care. This case shows the impact on vulnerable people if that’s not done.
“Our enforcement action in this case should act as a warning to other organisations that they must take sensible steps to protect people’s personal details.”
Recommendations
The ICO recommended that TVP should take action to ensure their compliance with data protection law, including:
- Providing training to all staff responsible for redactions and disclosures
- Sharing updates to policies or processes as soon as they are available
- Continuously reviewing policies and guidance on the handling of personal data
Notes to Editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/06/ico-reprimands-thames-valley-police-for-releasing-witness-details-to-suspected-criminals/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO issues Ministry of Justice with reprimand after confidential personal information left in prison holding area26/05/2023 12:10:00
The ICO has issued a formal reprimand to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) after confidential waste documents were left in an unsecured prison holding area.
“It’s important not to get caught out.” - New SARs guidance for employers issued24/05/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today published new guidance for businesses and employers on responding to Subject Access Requests (SARs)
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered on 23 May 2023.23/05/2023 12:25:00
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered today.
ICO fines two businesses £180,000 for making unlawful marketing calls17/05/2023 09:10:00
Regulator launches three new videos aimed at helping small businesses navigate electronic communications law.
ICO takes action against both Plymouth City Council and Norfolk County Council for failing to respond to information access requests16/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reprimanded two councils that have failed to respond to the public when asked for personal information held about them – known as a Subject Access Request (SAR).
ICO takes action against Shropshire Council for failing to respond to Freedom of Information requests10/05/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to Shropshire Council for its poor handling of requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
Necessity and proportionality: questions police must ask when considering sharing personal information with the public09/05/2023 15:25:00
In February, the ICO announced it would be asking Lancashire Police to set out how they reached the decision to include personal information in media statements as they sought to find Nicola Bulley.
Blog: Protecting privacy during a pandemic: our work on the UK’s Covid apps28/04/2023 12:25:00
The ICO’s work is often in the headlines, and our recent enforcement action against TikTok for allowing over a million UK children to use its platform without parental consent brought international media attention.
ICO launches FOI toolkit topic to help public bodies deal with vexatious requests26/04/2023 10:20:00
Continuing with its commitment to improving freedom of information (FOI) services, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has launched the third topic in its FOI toolkit to enable public authorities to self-assess how they deal with vexatious requests.