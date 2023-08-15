Information Commissioner's Office
ICO response to a data breach at Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies
Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies have announced a data breach relating to responses for Freedom of Information (FOI) requests for crime statistics, issued between April 2021 and March 2022.
Stephen Bonner, Deputy Commissioner at the ICO, said:
The potential impact of a breach like this reminds us that data protection is about people. It’s too soon to say what our investigation will find, but this breach – and all breaches - highlights just how important it is to have robust measures in place to protect personal information, especially when that data is so sensitive.
“We are currently investigating this breach and a separate breach reported to us in November 2022.
“In the meantime, we’ll continue to support organisations to get data protection right so that people can feel confident that their information is secure.
“If you’re concerned about the way your information has been handled, you can get advice on what to do from our website.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/08/ico-response-to-a-data-breach-at-norfolk-and-suffolk-constabularies/
