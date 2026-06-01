ICO response to government on safe AI-powered innovation

In January 2026, the Technology Secretary and the Business Secretary jointly wrote to the Information Commissioner asking the ICO to build on the foundation of our previous growth commitments to government and publish a plan for enabling safe AI-powered innovation by the end of May 2026.

Our response sets out the progress we are making on our June 2025 AI and biometrics strategy, where we’re providing regulatory certainty and improving standards in AI, automated decision making (ADM), and biometric technology across the private and public sectors, and our plans for the next 12 months.

In 2026/27 we will undertake further work to ensure consumers have trust in AI innovation and businesses have greater regulatory certainty on how data protection law applies to AI development and deployment. Our areas of focus will include the development of our AI code of practice, dedicated guidance on agentic AI, and support for consumers in navigating an increasingly personalised AI landscape. More details on our 2026/27 workplan will be published in our new AI strategy in the coming months.