ICO shares resources to help designers embed data protection by default
The ICO has produced new guidance to help UX designers, product managers and software engineers embed data protection into their products and services from the start.
Announced at the ICO’s ‘Privacy, Seriously’ event, the guidance looks at key privacy considerations for each stage of product design, from kick-off to post-launch – you can read it in full here.
It includes both examples of good practice and practical steps that organisations can take to comply with data protection law when designing websites, apps or other technology products and services.
The ICO has also published a range of videos with experts, technologists and designers who discuss how to put privacy at the heart of responsible innovation. Hear from leading technology firms on the realities of putting privacy into practice and listen to industry experts discuss the latest regulatory developments in the product design process.
Stephen Almond, ICO Director of Technology, Innovation and Enterprise recently said:
“The new guidance is part of the ICO’s commitment to helping organisations throughout the UK embed privacy in everything they do. Written in consultation with working technologists, it offers some certainty on what you must, should and could do to address privacy concerns in the product lifecycle. Beyond helping to comply with the law, we hope that these resources also emphasise the fundamental importance of privacy in our products and services.”
‘Privacy, Seriously’ is part of the ICO’s ongoing series of free events for designers and product managers.
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, delivers a keynote speech at IAPP Data Protection Intensive UK.13/03/2023 15:10:00
The Commissioner recently (09 March 2023) opened the conference with an overview of our past year and how we've changed our approach to ensure we’re a more empathetic, open regulator.
ICO statement on re-introduction of Data Protection and Digital Information Bill08/03/2023 16:05:00
Today, Wednesday 8 March, the Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill is due to be re-introduced to Parliament. The ICO has issued the following statement and a full press release from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology can be viewed here.
The Lockdown Files will help us learn from the experience of Covid07/03/2023 16:20:00
The Lockdown Files will help us learn from the experience of Covid07/03/2023 16:15:00
Following the Daily Telegraph's reporting of leaked WhatsApp messages sent by Ministers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Information Commissioner John Edwards set out his views on the importance of record keeping. This piece first appeared in print in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday 4 March.
ICO approves fourth UK GDPR certification scheme following sequence of success03/03/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office has approved the fourth set of UK GDPR certification scheme criteria.
ICO and Australian Communications and Media Authority sign Memorandum of Understanding03/03/2023 12:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which formalises their commitment to work together on protecting people from unwanted nuisance calls and spam messaging.
ICO publishes SME Data Essentials pilot evaluation report28/02/2023 13:05:00
The ICO is here to help SMEs unlock the value of the personal information they hold, responsibly.
ICO statement following Scottish Government’s consensual data protection audit27/02/2023 15:20:00
The Scottish Government has committed to implementing a series of recommendations, following an audit from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO). This will lead to improvements in the way people’s data is handled by the Scottish Government.