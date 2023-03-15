ICO shares resources to help designers embed data protection by default

The ICO has produced new guidance to help UX designers, product managers and software engineers embed data protection into their products and services from the start.

Announced at the ICO’s ‘Privacy, Seriously’ event, the guidance looks at key privacy considerations for each stage of product design, from kick-off to post-launch – you can read it in full here.

It includes both examples of good practice and practical steps that organisations can take to comply with data protection law when designing websites, apps or other technology products and services.

The ICO has also published a range of videos with experts, technologists and designers who discuss how to put privacy at the heart of responsible innovation. Hear from leading technology firms on the realities of putting privacy into practice and listen to industry experts discuss the latest regulatory developments in the product design process.

Stephen Almond, ICO Director of Technology, Innovation and Enterprise recently said:

“The new guidance is part of the ICO’s commitment to helping organisations throughout the UK embed privacy in everything they do. Written in consultation with working technologists, it offers some certainty on what you must, should and could do to address privacy concerns in the product lifecycle. Beyond helping to comply with the law, we hope that these resources also emphasise the fundamental importance of privacy in our products and services.”

‘Privacy, Seriously’ is part of the ICO’s ongoing series of free events for designers and product managers.