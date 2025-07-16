ICO statement in response to 2022 MoD data breach

The ICO has been supporting and overseeing the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) internal investigation into a data breach from 2022.

In August 2023, the MoD was made aware that an excerpt of a spreadsheet, related to applicants for its Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, was circulating online. The MoD reported the matter to the ICO within 72 hours, as required by law. The MoD immediately began an internal investigation into this matter, which determined that the spreadsheet, initially shared in 2022, and thought to contain data related to a small number of applicants, had contained hidden data related to more than 18,000 people.

The ICO's role is to consider the impact on people's data protection rights and what processes were in place to protect them. We have been carefully considering the circumstances of the breach throughout, supporting the MoD's own investigation.

Emily Keaney, Deputy Commissioner, said: