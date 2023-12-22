Information Commissioner's Office
ICO statement in response to parliamentarians' letter on facial recognition technology
An ICO spokesperson responded to parliamentarians' letter on facial recognition technology
"Facial recognition technology can bring benefits in helping to prevent and detect crime, but it relies on processing large amounts of sensitive personal data. That is why the law places a high bar for its usage: its use must be necessary and proportionate, and its design must meet expectations of fairness and accuracy.
"We have closely scrutinised companies and taken clear action when organisations use personal data outside the limits of data protection law, such as the £7.5m fine we issued Clearview last year, which we are continuing to pursue through the courts. We are fully aware of the potential harms when facial recognition technology is used unlawfully and will continue to act decisively in these cases.
"We will consider the contents of the letter carefully before we respond, as we are keen to engage with the parliamentarians on the specific concerns they've raised."
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/12/ico-statement-in-response-to-parliamentarians-letter-on-facial-recognition-technology/
