Information Commissioner's Office
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ICO statement on age assurance
ICO statement on age assurance
The ICO is committed to ensuring that the internet is a privacy-friendly and safe space for children.
To achieve this, and to comply with data protection law, companies that say their services are only suitable for those over a minimum age need to take effective action to prevent access by children under that age.
In March, we wrote to TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X and called for them to urgently review and strengthen their age assurance measures to prevent underage children from accessing their services.
The responses we received show that some services are taking, or considering taking, additional steps to protect children, but none have yet introduced new, viable and privacy friendly age assurance solutions.
Overall, we do not yet have confidence that appropriate measures are being put in place, and we are concerned that underage children’s data is still being processed on platforms they should not be on or able to access.
More needs to be done – and faster.
While our engagement with these platforms has not yet concluded, we have concerns about the limited progress that is being made in this area. We are considering our next steps, and are ready to use the full range of regulatory powers available to us, such as formal investigations and sanctions.
Our message to platforms is simple – modern technology is at your fingertips. If you determine that your service is only suitable for children over a certain age, you must have effective age assurance measures in place.
We continue to work closely with Ofcom, which enforces the Online Safety Act and shares our desire to ensure underage users cannot access services that have not been designed for them. We welcome Ofcom’s latest research into children's online experiences, and the progress it has made in pushing platforms to better protect children online.
We have also published our response to the Government’s ongoing consultation. This sets out how the ICO can, and is, taking action in this area under data protection law. We will engage with Government, alongside Ofcom, on the outcome of its consultation to ensure that any legislative changes deliver robust protection for children online.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/05/ico-statement-on-age-assurance/
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