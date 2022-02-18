ICO statement on California's plans to introduce new bill to protect children’s data online

ICO statement given yesterday on California's plans to introduce new bill to protect children’s data online.

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner, yesterday said:

“The moves being made in California to follow in the footsteps of the ICO’s Children’s code speaks to the influence and leadership the UK has in the digital economy.

“A Californian law would further increase the protections that children have online, and continue a global trend towards sensible and practical regulation that keeps children safe to enjoy the benefits of the digital world.”