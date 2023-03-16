ICO statement on Government response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review

Yesterday, Wednesday 15 March, the Government has published its response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review.

The ICO has issued the following statement:

An ICO spokesperson said:

"Given the opportunities that AI offers, we know we have a crucial role to play in helping innovators develop safe and trustworthy new products and services. We've published a wealth of guidance in this area, as well as practical support to innovators through our Regulatory Sandbox.

"But in a fast moving area like AI, there is always more that can be done, and we welcome the focus this report will bring. We'll continue prioritising our work in this area - including guidance we're working on including on personal data processing relating to AI as a service - and look forward to discussing the recommendations within the report with our DRCF partners and Government.”