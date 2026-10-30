Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO statement on Highly Effective Age Assurance
Katie Searle, ICO Director – Children's strategy yesterday said:
“We welcome Ofcom’s rapid assessment of highly effective age assurance at the 16-age threshold and its app store report published today.
“Age assurance plays an important role in the ICO and Ofcom's shared goal of protecting children from harm online. However, it must be implemented in a way that keeps people's personal information safe and allows them to exercise their information rights.
“We are working closely with Government and Ofcom, to ensure that data protection is considered as the new regulations are developed. This also complements our own work assessing how age assurance providers currently comply with data protection law.
"Social media and video-sharing platforms should already be putting in place appropriate age gates to ensure users under their current minimum ages – usually 13 - are not exposed to risks arising from the unlawful processing of their information.
"We urge all social media and video-sharing platforms to act now to protect underage users from harm.”
Background
For further information on the data protection principles, please see: A guide to the data protection principles.
Further information on our risk assessment work can be found in our August 2026 Children’s code strategy update: Our wider children's work.
In an open letter In March 2026, we called on social media and video sharing platforms operating in the UK to act now to strengthen age assurance measures: Open letter to social media and video sharing platforms on strengthening age assurance.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/10/ico-statement-on-highly-effective-age-assurance/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Economy Minister encourages small businesses to boost data protection skills30/10/2026 16:15:00
Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald has encouraged small businesses and sole traders across Northern Ireland to take advantage of new free data protection training from the Information Commission’s Office (ICO).
Action taken against Staffordshire Police after victim's address wrongly disclosed to alleged abuser28/10/2026 15:10:00
We have reprimanded Staffordshire Police after the force unlawfully disclosed a domestic abuse victim's home address to their alleged abuser.
“'Password1’ is not an appropriate password”: Two Welsh organisations reprimanded after cyber-attack exposed children’s information20/10/2026 13:10:00
We have issued reprimands to Ogi Networks Limited (ONL) and the Local Government Data Unit – Wales, known as Data Cymru, following a ransomware attack. During the attack the personal information of 3,300 people was taken, the majority of whom were children.
ICO takes action against Metropolitan Police Service over information governance failures14/10/2026 14:05:00
We have issued a reprimand and enforcement notice to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) after finding that its officers and staff shared personal information using an unapproved third-party retail crime intelligence-sharing platform without appropriate data protection safeguards, governance or oversight.
Complaints about automated nuisance calls hit five-year high09/10/2026 15:25:00
The number of complaints made to us about automated nuisance calls has almost tripled in just three months, reaching its highest level since 2021
ICO secures changes from leading AI developers as scrutiny extends to AI agents09/10/2026 09:10:00
We have secured data protection improvements from ten of the world's largest AI foundation model developers in a new report published yesterday.
I’m worried an organisation hasn’t kept my information safe, what should I do?07/10/2026 15:10:00
We are here to help you
ICO joins National Cyber Resilience Centre Group National Ambassador programme02/10/2026 09:10:00
We have joined the National Cyber Resilience Centre Group's (NCRCG) National Ambassador Programme, reinforcing our commitment to improving cyber resilience across the UK and helping organisations protect the personal information they hold.