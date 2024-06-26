Information Commissioner's Office
ICO statement on its public sector approach trial
In June 2022 we revised our approach to working with public sector organisations and started a two-year trial, as set out in our open letter at the time.
While we have continued to issue fines to public bodies where appropriate, we have also been using our other regulatory tools to ensure people’s information is handled appropriately and money isn't diverted away from where it's needed the most.
We will now review the two-year trial before making a decision on the public sector approach in the autumn. In the meantime, we will continue to apply this approach to our regulatory activities in relation to public sector organisations.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/06/ico-statement-on-its-public-sector-approach-trial/
