ICO statement on the Government’s new advisory AI Growth Lab

The Government has announced it is launching the advisory AI Growth Lab. This will bring together regulators to give AI innovators and adopters clear, practical information on how existing regulations apply to novel AI applications.

The first area of focus will be LawTech, legal services and conveyancing services – facilitating the acceleration of responsible AI adoption in the legal sector and improving access to justice for the public by enabling faster and more affordable services, while maintaining quality.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will be collaborating with the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC), Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and Legal Services Board (LSB) to work with innovators on cross-regulatory challenges.

William Malcolm, Executive Director for Regulatory Risk and Innovation, explains how the ICO is playing its part as a key partner in this initiative: