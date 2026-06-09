Information Commissioner's Office
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ICO statement on the Government’s new advisory AI Growth Lab
The Government has announced it is launching the advisory AI Growth Lab. This will bring together regulators to give AI innovators and adopters clear, practical information on how existing regulations apply to novel AI applications.
The first area of focus will be LawTech, legal services and conveyancing services – facilitating the acceleration of responsible AI adoption in the legal sector and improving access to justice for the public by enabling faster and more affordable services, while maintaining quality.
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will be collaborating with the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC), Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and Legal Services Board (LSB) to work with innovators on cross-regulatory challenges.
William Malcolm, Executive Director for Regulatory Risk and Innovation, explains how the ICO is playing its part as a key partner in this initiative:
"Supporting responsible AI innovation is a priority and a duty for the ICO. We recognise the critical role that initiatives like the Advisory AI Growth Lab play in driving both economic growth and public trust in technology adoption.
“It's essential that legal firms and businesses can navigate data protection requirements with confidence as they seek to make legal services more efficient and effective for people. This pilot will help the sector access the new opportunities AI brings while providing assurance to the public that regulatory standards are met.
“We look forward to working with DSIT, the CLC, the SRA and the LSB to find practical solutions that remove roadblocks while ensuring that people’s rights are respected.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/06/ico-statement-on-the-government-s-new-advisory-ai-growth-lab/
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