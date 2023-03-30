Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO statement on the High Court ruling about the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018
The High Court has ruled that the immigration exemption in the Data Protection Act 2018, as currently drafted, is still unlawful and must be made clearer. The ruling comes following a case brought by the3million and the Open Rights Group.
The Information Commissioner was an interested party in the claim. We raised concerns that previous actions from the government, including guidance around the exemption, did not provide enough clarity.
John Edwards, Information Commissioner yesterday said:
“Clarity in what the law requires is crucial for it to function well. The changes this judgment requires will bring greater certainty, which will allow for effective immigration processes while supporting people’s rights.
“We’ll continue to provide advice to the government as they make the adjustments set out by the court, and will update the guidance we provide accordingly.
“Protecting people’s rights, particularly where those people may not even be aware those rights exist, is a key part of the role we were set up to fulfil. We were pleased to be able to offer our expertise around this case.”
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/03/ico-statement-on-the-high-court-ruling-about-the-immigration-exemption/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Blog: Director’s Update – celebrating success and challenging ourselves for the future29/03/2023 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Warren Seddon, 28 March 2023.
ICO to prioritise Freedom of Information complaints with significant public interest29/03/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced a new approach to prioritise complaints made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) where there is significant public interest.
ICO takes action against Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of Freedom of Information requests22/03/2023 15:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to the London Borough of Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of overdue requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
ICO reaches agreement with Easylife Ltd17/03/2023 10:25:00
Update: This press release has been updated to reflect the fact that Easylife Ltd were fined for breaching the GDPR, as opposed to the Data Protection Act 2018
ICO issues reprimand to the Metropolitan Police Service for inadequate handling of files related to organised crime groups16/03/2023 16:10:00
ICO statement on Government response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review16/03/2023 11:05:00
Yesterday, Wednesday 15 March, the Government has published its response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review.
ICO shares resources to help designers embed data protection by default15/03/2023 09:10:00
The ICO has produced new guidance to help UX designers, product managers and software engineers embed data protection into their products and services from the start.
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, delivers a keynote speech at IAPP Data Protection Intensive UK.13/03/2023 15:10:00
The Commissioner recently (09 March 2023) opened the conference with an overview of our past year and how we've changed our approach to ensure we’re a more empathetic, open regulator.
ICO statement on re-introduction of Data Protection and Digital Information Bill08/03/2023 16:05:00
Today, Wednesday 8 March, the Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill is due to be re-introduced to Parliament. The ICO has issued the following statement and a full press release from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology can be viewed here.