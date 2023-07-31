ICO statement on WorldCoin.

An ICO spokesperson said:

“Organisations must conduct a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) before starting any processing that is likely to result in high risk, such as processing special category biometric data. Where they identify high risks that they cannot mitigate, they must consult the ICO.

“Organisations also need to have a clear lawful basis to process personal data. Where they are relying on consent, this needs to be freely given and capable of being withdrawn without detriment.

“We note the launch of WorldCoin in the UK and will be making enquiries.”