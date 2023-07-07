Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO submits Data protection and journalism code of practice to the Secretary of State
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published a code of practice about using personal information for journalism (the code), and formally submitted it to the Secretary of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.
The code provides practical guidance on how to comply with data protection law and good practice when personal information is used for journalism. We also published reference notes to support the code, containing more information about the legislation and case law examples.
The code is limited to the ICO's regulatory remit for data protection law and does not concern media standards in general. The code is also generally well-aligned with, and is intended to complement, existing industry codes.
Constructive feedback from media organisations, industry representatives, civil society and others has helped shape the code at each stage of the consultation process.
John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner yesterday said:
“A free media is at the heart of any healthy democracy – keeping us informed, encouraging debate and opinion, and entertaining us. It is a crucial part of the fundamental right to freedom of expression and information.
“The crucial public interest role served by the media is the reason journalism is covered by data protection law. The law includes important provisions that enable journalism, whilst also protecting people by ensuring that personal information is used lawfully.
“Our code strikes the right balance between supporting journalists’ work and protecting people’s personal information by providing clear and practical guidance on how to comply with data protection law.”
Statutory process
The ICO was required by Parliament to produce the code, which builds upon guidance for the media published in 2014 following a recommendation from the Leveson Inquiry.
It is a statutory code under section 124 of the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA 2018). The ICO formally submitted the code to the Secretary of State for the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology on 6 July 2023.
For the code to come into force, it needs to complete the statutory process set out in section 125 of the DPA 2018 and be laid before Parliament by the Secretary of State. In the meantime, the code will help journalists to understand what data protection law says and how to comply if when using personal information for journalism.
Notes to editors
About the Data protection and journalism code of practice
- The DPA 2018 requires the ICO to produce a code of practice that provides practical guidance for organisations and individuals processing personal data for the purposes of journalism.
- The DPA 2018 also requires the ICO to create guidance for the public on how to complain about media organisations, and review how personal data has been used for journalism since the UK GDPR came into force.
The second consultation closed in November 2022, following the first consultation in January 2022, and an earlier call for views.
About the ICO
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the DPA 2018, the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/07/ico-submits-data-protection-and-journalism-code-of-practice-to-the-secretary-of-state/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
“They are failing their residents.” - ICO takes action against Croydon Council for failing to respond to Freedom of Information requests03/07/2023 10:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to Croydon Council for its poor handling of requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
ICO urges organisations to harness the power of data safely by using privacy enhancing technologies20/06/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is recommending organisations to start using privacy enhancing technologies (PETs) to share people’s personal information safely, securely and anonymously.
Don’t be blind to AI risks in rush to see opportunity – ICO reviewing key businesses’ use of generative AI15/06/2023 13:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) will today call for businesses to address the privacy risks generative AI can bring before rushing to adopt the technology – with tougher checks on whether organisations are compliant with data protection laws.
Two energy firms fined combined £250,000 for making unlawful marketing calls09/06/2023 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined two energy companies a total of £250,000 for bombarding people and businesses on the UK’s ‘do not call’ register with unlawful marketing calls.
ICO warns of “real danger” of discrimination in new technologies that monitor the brain08/06/2023 15:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is warning that newly emerging neurotechnologies risk discriminating against people if those groups are not put at the heart of their development.
ICO reprimands Thames Valley Police for releasing witness details to suspected criminals02/06/2023 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to Thames Valley Police (TVP) after details were released which led to suspected criminals learning the address of a witness.
ICO issues Ministry of Justice with reprimand after confidential personal information left in prison holding area26/05/2023 12:10:00
The ICO has issued a formal reprimand to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) after confidential waste documents were left in an unsecured prison holding area.
“It’s important not to get caught out.” - New SARs guidance for employers issued24/05/2023 16:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has today published new guidance for businesses and employers on responding to Subject Access Requests (SARs)
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered on 23 May 2023.23/05/2023 12:25:00
Information Commissioner John Edwards' opening remarks at the European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE), delivered today.