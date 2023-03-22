Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO takes action against Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of Freedom of Information requests
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to the London Borough of Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of overdue requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
The Council revealed the true extent of its poor performance on information access requests to the ICO, which was much worse than statistics it recently published online.
At the end of 2022, the Council had a total number of 338 overdue requests for information, 221 of which were over 12 months old. The oldest unanswered request was submitted over two years ago on 3 December 2020.
While the Council was focusing on new requests to improve its compliance with the statutory time limit of 20 working days for a response, this was at the expense of tackling its backlog of older requests. Following enquiries by the ICO, it became clear that the Council had no concrete plans to address this issue.
The enforcement notice requires the Council to respond to all outstanding requests over 20 working days old, no later than six months from the date of the notice. It is also required to devise and publish an action plan to mitigate any future delays to FOI requests, within 35 days from the date of the notice.
“By failing to respond to these requests, Lewisham Council is keeping hundreds of people in the dark about information they have a right to ask for. People need to have confidence in the decisions being made by their local authority and this Council’s failure to comply with the law erodes trust in democracy and open government.
“This is our second Freedom of Information enforcement notice in recent months, and I hope it is clear that we will be taking action when public authorities fail to be transparent and accountable.”
- Warren Seddon, Director of FOI and Transparency at the ICO
The action comes under the ICO’s renewed approach to regulating the FOIA where public authorities are clearly not complying with the law. The approach is set out in the ICO’s new FOI and Transparency Regulatory Manual and three-year strategic plan, ICO25.
An enforcement notice is issued under s52 of FOIA, and requires a public authority to take specific steps to comply with part I of the Act. It is a formal notice issued to address system-wide or repeated breaches. Failure to comply with the enforcement notice may lead to the Council being found in contempt of court.
Further reading
Notes for editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2023/03/ico-takes-action-against-lewisham-council-for-failing-to-respond-to-hundreds-of-freedom-of-information-requests/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO reaches agreement with Easylife Ltd17/03/2023 10:25:00
Update: This press release has been updated to reflect the fact that Easylife Ltd were fined for breaching the GDPR, as opposed to the Data Protection Act 2018
ICO issues reprimand to the Metropolitan Police Service for inadequate handling of files related to organised crime groups16/03/2023 16:10:00
ICO statement on Government response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review16/03/2023 11:05:00
Yesterday, Wednesday 15 March, the Government has published its response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review.
ICO shares resources to help designers embed data protection by default15/03/2023 09:10:00
The ICO has produced new guidance to help UX designers, product managers and software engineers embed data protection into their products and services from the start.
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, delivers a keynote speech at IAPP Data Protection Intensive UK.13/03/2023 15:10:00
The Commissioner recently (09 March 2023) opened the conference with an overview of our past year and how we've changed our approach to ensure we’re a more empathetic, open regulator.
ICO statement on re-introduction of Data Protection and Digital Information Bill08/03/2023 16:05:00
Today, Wednesday 8 March, the Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill is due to be re-introduced to Parliament. The ICO has issued the following statement and a full press release from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology can be viewed here.
The Lockdown Files will help us learn from the experience of Covid07/03/2023 16:20:00
A cold and increasingly unsettled weather pattern is now becoming established across the UK with cold air from the north having pushed south across the whole of the country, bringing snow, ice and low temperatures for many.
The Lockdown Files will help us learn from the experience of Covid07/03/2023 16:15:00
Following the Daily Telegraph's reporting of leaked WhatsApp messages sent by Ministers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Information Commissioner John Edwards set out his views on the importance of record keeping. This piece first appeared in print in the Daily Telegraph on Saturday 4 March.