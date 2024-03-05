Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO takes regulatory action against five public authorities under the FOI Act
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has taken action against five public authorities for continued failings to meet their obligations under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act.
Sussex Police and South Yorkshire Police have been issued with enforcement notices for their FOI failings, with the latter’s FOI request response rate being classed as “unacceptable on any level”. The Department of Education (DfE), Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) have been given practice recommendations setting out improvements they can make to better comply with their legal obligations.
It comes as the Information Commissioner, John Edwards, has written an open letter to public organisations to remind them that transparency is essential and resources must be dedicated to access to information.
Warren Seddon, ICO Director of Freedom of Information and Transparency yesterday said:
"Transparency is fundamental to our democracy. Information delayed is information denied, and people have the legal right to promptly receive information they're entitled to.
“Sussex Police and South Yorkshire Police have let people down with their woeful failure to comply with the law on responding to information requests.
“The Commissioner has been clear that public sector leaders should take transparency seriously. Where organisations fail to do this we will take enforcement action so people’s information rights are upheld.”
Action we’ve taken
Sussex Police and South Yorkshire Police
Both police forces had large backlogs in dealing with FOI requests: 753 for Sussex Police (including 389 over six months old) and 390 for South Yorkshire. Sussex Police had a compliance rate of just 32% for the most recent quarter. South Yorkshire Police’s compliance rate was under 18% for most of last year, which the enforcement notice describes as “unacceptable on any level.”
The enforcement notices order the forces to clear their backlogs by 31 August 2024 at the latest.
Financial Ombudsman Service
The FOS shows significant inconsistency in FOI request response times. In 2022/23 only 65% of requests were responded to within the statutory timeframe. Things temporarily improved in 2023/24 but the number of requests responded to within the statutory time limits has been continually dropping since August 2023, reaching 23% in November 2023.
Department of Education
The DfE’s compliance rate for responding within the statutory timeframes has been declining since 2019 and hasn’t consistently been over 80% since then.
Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
The FCDO has had a consistently poor level of performance in terms of the time limit for complying with information requests. For the quarter July to September 2023 just 33% of requests were answered within the deadline, with 55% answered within the deadline or within the permitted extension.
The FOS, FCDO and DfE have until 31 May 2024 to confirm they have complied with their practice recommendations and how this has been achieved. Failure to comply could result in an enforcement notice. The ICO has now issued nine enforcement notices in the last 12 months.
Notes to Editors
- The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is the UK’s independent regulator for data protection and information rights law, upholding information rights in the public interest, promoting openness by public bodies and data privacy for individuals.
- The ICO has specific responsibilities set out in the Data Protection Act 2018 (DPA2018), the United Kingdom General Data Protection Regulation (UK GDPR), the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA), Environmental Information Regulations 2004 (EIR), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations 2003 (PECR) and a further five acts and regulations.
- The ICO can take action to address and change the behaviour of organisations and individuals that collect, use and keep personal information. This includes criminal prosecution, non-criminal enforcement and audit.
- To report a concern to the ICO telephone call our helpline on 0303 123 1113, or go to ico.org.uk/concerns.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2024/03/ico-takes-regulatory-action-against-five-public-authorities-under-the-foi-act/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO warns charities about direct marketing rules as it orders Penny Appeal to stop sending spam texts05/03/2024 09:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has ordered a charity to stop sending unsolicited marketing texts to people without their consent, as it reminds all charities of their legal obligations.
ICO reprimands West Midlands Police for data protection failure04/03/2024 10:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to West Midlands Police (WMP) after the force repeatedly mixed up two people’s personal information.
ICO reassures employers they can share staff data in a mental health emergency01/03/2024 16:15:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published new guidance to give employers more certainty about sharing their workers’ personal details in a mental health emergency.
ICO finds the Home Office’s pilot of GPS electronic monitoring of migrants breached UK data protection law01/03/2024 14:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice and a warning to the Home Office for failing to sufficiently assess the privacy risks posed by the electronic monitoring of people arriving in the UK via unauthorised means.
ICO and Federal Communications Commission sign Memorandum of Understanding01/03/2024 11:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which formalises their commitment to work together to protect people from unwanted nuisance calls, spam messaging and the misuse of private and sensitive data.
John Edwards speaks at IAPP’s Data Protection Intensive UK29/02/2024 12:25:00
Information Commissioner delivers opening keynote speech at IAPP’s Data Protection Intensive on 28 February 2024.
ICO statement in response to Angiolini Inquiry29/02/2024 11:05:00
The Angiolini Inquiry has published its first report, following its review of the murder of Sarah Everard.
Supporting the right of access for people with experience of the care system in Scotland28/02/2024 13:20:00
Records of personal information are so important to people who have experience of the care system, as they are often key to understanding their personal history and identity. From reports written by social workers to photographs capturing memories, family and friends, records from someone’s time growing up in care can contain a large amount of personal information.
ICO orders Serco Leisure to stop using facial recognition technology to monitor attendance of leisure centre employees26/02/2024 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has ordered public service provider Serco Leisure, Serco Jersey and seven associated community leisure trusts to stop using facial recognition technology (FRT) and fingerprint scanning to monitor employee attendance.