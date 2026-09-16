ICO to become Information Commission on 30 September 2026

The Government has confirmed the ICO will become the Information Commission on 30 September 2026.

This transition is a result of the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, which makes changes to the governance structure of our organisation, while maintaining existing regulatory functions and responsibilities.

This important milestone follows the announcement in July of the seven Non-Executive Members who have been appointed to the new Information Commission Board, and who will assume their new roles on 30 September.

Throughout this period we remain focused on ensuring a smooth transition and continuity of service for all our customers and stakeholders.

Further information: The Data (Use and Access) Act 2025 (Commencement No. 9 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Regulations 2026