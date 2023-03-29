ICO to prioritise Freedom of Information complaints with significant public interest

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced a new approach to prioritise complaints made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) where there is significant public interest.

As part of the ICO’s efforts to improve its FOI services, the new prioritisation framework will ensure that complaints where there is significant public interest in the information requested will now be dealt with quicker than previously.

For the past year, the ICO has streamlined its processes to better handle the volume and complexity of FOI complaints it receives, so it can do more regulatory activity targeted at public authorities that are failing systemically to meet their transparency obligations. The prioritisation framework is one of the ICO’s new ways of working to ensure people receive swifter responses.

