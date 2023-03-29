Information Commissioner's Office
ICO to prioritise Freedom of Information complaints with significant public interest
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has announced a new approach to prioritise complaints made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) where there is significant public interest.
As part of the ICO’s efforts to improve its FOI services, the new prioritisation framework will ensure that complaints where there is significant public interest in the information requested will now be dealt with quicker than previously.
For the past year, the ICO has streamlined its processes to better handle the volume and complexity of FOI complaints it receives, so it can do more regulatory activity targeted at public authorities that are failing systemically to meet their transparency obligations. The prioritisation framework is one of the ICO’s new ways of working to ensure people receive swifter responses.
Blog: Director’s Update – celebrating success and challenging ourselves for the future29/03/2023 14:10:00
Blog posted by: Warren Seddon, 28 March 2023.
ICO takes action against Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of Freedom of Information requests22/03/2023 15:05:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued an enforcement notice to the London Borough of Lewisham Council for failing to respond to hundreds of overdue requests made under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2000.
ICO reaches agreement with Easylife Ltd17/03/2023 10:25:00
Update: This press release has been updated to reflect the fact that Easylife Ltd were fined for breaching the GDPR, as opposed to the Data Protection Act 2018
ICO issues reprimand to the Metropolitan Police Service for inadequate handling of files related to organised crime groups16/03/2023 16:10:00
ICO statement on Government response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review16/03/2023 11:05:00
Yesterday, Wednesday 15 March, the Government has published its response to Sir Patrick Vallance’s Pro-Innovation Regulation of Technologies Review.
ICO shares resources to help designers embed data protection by default15/03/2023 09:10:00
The ICO has produced new guidance to help UX designers, product managers and software engineers embed data protection into their products and services from the start.
John Edwards, Information Commissioner, delivers a keynote speech at IAPP Data Protection Intensive UK.13/03/2023 15:10:00
The Commissioner recently (09 March 2023) opened the conference with an overview of our past year and how we've changed our approach to ensure we’re a more empathetic, open regulator.
ICO statement on re-introduction of Data Protection and Digital Information Bill08/03/2023 16:05:00
Today, Wednesday 8 March, the Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill is due to be re-introduced to Parliament. The ICO has issued the following statement and a full press release from the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology can be viewed here.
The Lockdown Files will help us learn from the experience of Covid07/03/2023 16:20:00
