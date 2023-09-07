ICO to review period and fertility tracking apps as poll shows more than half of women are concerned over data security

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is reviewing period and fertility apps as new figures show more than half of women have concerns over data security

Regulator reviewing how apps process users’ personal information

Poll shows over half of users have concerns over security of the data they share – and transparency over how it is used – when choosing an app

Call for users to share their experiences directly with the ICO via a survey

A poll commissioned by the regulator revealed women said transparency over how their data was used (59%) and how secure it was (57%) were bigger concerns than cost (55%) and ease of use (55%) when it came to choosing an app.

The poll showed a third of women have used apps to track periods or fertility.

The research also showed over half of people who use the apps believed they had noticed an increase in baby or fertility-related adverts since signing up. While some found the adverts positive, 17% described receiving these adverts as distressing.

The ICO is now urging users to come forward to share their experiences through a survey in a call for evidence. We have also contacted companies who provide period and fertility tracking apps, including some of the most popular apps available to UK users, to find out how they are processing users' personal information.

A focus of the ICO's work is to identify whether there is the potential for harm and negative impact on users as a result. These harms could include unnecessarily complicated and confusing privacy policies, leaving users in the dark as to what they have consented to, apps requesting or storing unnecessary volumes of data, or users receiving upsetting targeted advertising that they did not sign up to.

We will also be commissioning focus groups and user testing, and working with key stakeholders, where the National Data Guardian, Dr Nicola Byrne, and women’s health groups have offered their support.

“These statistics suggest data security is a significant concern for women when it comes to choosing an app to track their periods or plan or prevent pregnancy. That’s not surprising, given the incredibly sensitive and personal information involved. “We want to make sure women can use these services with confidence, so we’re calling for people to share their experiences. This will help us understand whether there are areas that need improvement – from how easy it is to navigate privacy policies to whether people have experienced upsetting and unexpected targeted advertising. We also know some users feel these apps bring many benefits and we’d like to hear about these too. “As with all health apps, we would expect organisations to safeguard their users’ privacy and have transparent policies in place. This review is intended to establish both the good and bad of how the apps are working currently. Once we have more information, we will explore next steps, but we will not hesitate to take regulatory action to protect the public if necessary.” - Emily Keaney, Deputy Commissioner of Regulatory Policy at the Information Commissioner’s Office

For more information on this work and to fill in the survey, visit the ICO website.

