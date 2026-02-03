Information Commissioner's Office
|Printable version
ICO update to government on economic growth commitments
In January 2025, we responded to the government’s call for proposals to boost the UK’s economy and foster economic growth. As a key regulator for the UK’s digital economy, we take our responsibility to support innovation and sustainable economic growth extremely seriously, and we set out a programme of ambitious, practical and measurable commitments.
A year on, this letter provides an update on progress towards those commitments and sets out what we are doing in 2026 to further enable growth across the UK.
Letter from the Chief Executive Officer – Information Commissioner’s Office PDF (118.19 KB)
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/media-centre/news-and-blogs/2026/02/ico-update-to-government-on-economic-growth-commitments/
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
Fines of £225,000 for nuisance marketing messages20/01/2026 16:20:00
We have fined two companies a total of £225,000 for sending millions of unsolicited marketing messages in breach of the law.
Updated guidance on international transfers published15/01/2026 17:10:00
We have updated and enhanced our guidance on international transfers of personal information, making it quicker for businesses to understand and comply with the transfer rules under UK GDPR.
AI’ll get that! Agentic commerce could signal the dawn of personal shopping ‘AI-gents’08/01/2026 16:20:00
Our new report released today shows how the rise of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) could transform the way we live our lives, with personal shopping ‘AI-gents’ potentially arriving within the next five years.
Statement about the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with His Majesty's Government08/01/2026 13:20:00
The ICO and His Majesty’s Government have today (8 January) signed an important Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which sets out government’s commitment to raise data protection standards.
Statement on the introduction of the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill in the House of Commons23/12/2025 14:15:00
Statement on the introduction of the Cyber Security and Resilience (Network and Information Systems) Bill in the House of Commons
ICO to investigate Prospect data breach with Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man counterparts18/12/2025 11:10:00
A joint investigation has been launched by Information Commissioner’s Office and the Data Protection authorities of Jersey, Guernsey, and Isle of Man into the cyber incident that compromised data of the trade union Prospect Custodian Trustees Ltd (Prospect) in June 2025.
Password manager provider fined £1.2m by ICO for data breach affecting up to 1.6 million people in the UK11/12/2025 16:20:00
We have fined password manager provider LastPass UK Ltd £1.2 million following a 2022 data breach that compromised the personal information of up to 1.6 million of its UK users.
Jointly Prepared Statement from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Targeted Support and Direct Marketing11/12/2025 14:25:00
It is important for your customers to receive timely and relevant information to support decisions about their finances, while having their direct marketing preferences and data protection rights respected. This is crucial in order for customers to trust the information they receive, helping them to make informed decisions and pursue their financial goals.
People trying to access their own care records are being let down, Information Commissioner warns10/12/2025 09:10:00
We have called for urgent improvements across UK local authorities and Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland after warning that people trying to access their own care records are being let down.