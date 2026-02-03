ICO update to government on economic growth commitments

In January 2025, we responded to the government’s call for proposals to boost the UK’s economy and foster economic growth. As a key regulator for the UK’s digital economy, we take our responsibility to support innovation and sustainable economic growth extremely seriously, and we set out a programme of ambitious, practical and measurable commitments.

A year on, this letter provides an update on progress towards those commitments and sets out what we are doing in 2026 to further enable growth across the UK.

Letter from the Chief Executive Officer – Information Commissioner’s Office PDF (118.19 KB)